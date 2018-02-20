Sarasota High 5 Moments: 02.22.18

1 — Booker High junior guard Johnnie Williams IV had 17 points and 12 rebounds on Feb. 16 in the Tornadoes’ 75-70 win against Lake Wales High in the district title game.

2 — Cardinal Mooney High junior MJ McMahon scored four goals on Feb. 20 in the Cougars’ season-opening 12-9 win against host Plant High in boys lacrosse.

3 — Cardinal Mooney High sophomore Sophie Leereveld scored four goals on Feb. 20 in the Cougars’ season-opening 15-4 win against host Calvary Christian in girls lacrosse.

4 — Sarasota High junior pitcher David Barrett allowed one run in five innings and went 2-3 with two RBI at the plate in the Sailors’ season-opening 3-2 win against host Braden River High on Feb. 20.

5 — Sarasota Christian sophomore McKenzie Clark verbally committed to Clemson University's softball team on Feb. 19.