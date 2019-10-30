River Strand resident Donna Channey didn’t know a 10-inch rubber duck could squeak with excitement, but when she accidentally dropped it, she became convinced.

She and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Kennady Woodward, knew their yellow rubber duck — which they turned into Count Duckula, complete with fangs and black high-collared vampire cape — was looking forward to a Halloween night rubber duck

IF YOU GO Jiggs Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 Where: Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton Details: Jiggs Landing Outpost, concessionaire at Jiggs Landing, will host a costume contest from 4-7:30 p.m. Judging for children runs from 4-5 p.m., and adult judging lasts from 5:30-7:30. There will be prizes, and live music will be provided by musician Pete Merrigan. Participants in the Nov. 2 Rubber Duck Race can drop off their decorated ducks for judging. Rubber Duck Race When: 2 p.m. Nov. 2 Where: Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton Details: Watch as 10-inch rubber ducks race along the Braden River. Participants must register prior to the event. Decorated ducks must be dropped off by Oct. 31. Nondecorated ducks can be dropped off by noon Nov. 2 at Jiggs Landing. There will be prizes for “best decorated duck” and the fasted duck. Registration: $15 (includes duck to race) Info or registration: Call 727-4181.

costume contest, as well as a rubber duck race down the Braden River at 2 p.m. Nov. 2.

River Strand’s Donna Channey and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Kennady Woodward, are eager to compete. Courtesy photo.

Their Count Duckula was the first contestant registered for the Rubber Duck Race hosted by Jiggs Landing concessionaire Jiggs Landing Outpost.

“He’s No. 1; obviously, that means we’re going to win,” Woodward said with a chuckle.

Jiggs Landing Outpost proprietor Denise Kleiner said decorated rubber ducks are due to Jiggs Landing on Oct. 31 for judging during the Jiggs Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest. That event will run from 4-7:30 p.m. with costume contests for children and adults and live music by Peter Merrigan.

Kleiner said nondecorated ducks can still participate in the Nov. 2 race and arrive as late as noon Nov. 2. The $15 race registration includes a 10-inch duck to use for the race.

On race day, ducks will be lined up in front of Jiggs Landing in the river and released to race with the wind. The winner does not have to be present to win.

Kleiner said the duck race was inspired by one she saw in Tampa, the Incredible Duck Race, in which 15,000 rubber ducks raced along the Hillsborough River.