To honor those killed in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is hosting a vigil tonight.

The vigil, which is open to the public, will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd. on Oct. 29.

“We will come together as a community in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh,” the Jewish Federation’s website said.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and attendees should park in the Robarts Arena lot. Pedestrians should enter at Gate 2. There will be some chairs provided, but the count is limited, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or folding chairs.

The event will have enhanced security and no large bags or weapons will be allowed.

Because of the enhanced security, registration is required. Visit the Jewish Federation’s website to register.

Originally, the vigil was scheduledto take place at the Beatrice Friedman Theater on the Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life, but because of a larger-than-expected response, the venue was changed.

Eleven people were killed on Saturday, Oct. 27 after a gunman opened fire in the synagogue.