Jean Boyce Carleton

1925-2021

Jean Boyce Carleton, a beloved wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend, passed away quickly and peacefully under Hospice care, of pneumonia on October 27th, 2021, at the age of 96 years old.

Born in New York, New York, in 1925, she was the second daughter to Wallace and Edith Boyce. Her residence would change in the years to come, finding her in Mt. Vernon, NY where she attended Davis High School, and was a member of the Community Church on the Circle, Mt. Vernon, NY. After graduation, she attended Mary Washington College, and had fond memories of singing with the Victory Chorus. Upon completing college she met, Frederick S. Carleton, Jr. who was a returning Marine from WWII, on a blind date, and was the love of her life for 67 years. They took up residence in Bronxville, NY, where Jean was active with both the Jr. League and the League for Service at the Reformed Church, and President of the Aloha Club in Bronxville.

She was very active and loved her sports. Upon joining Knollwood Country Club she took up golf, winning the 9 hole championship, and then continued playing at Siwanoy Country Club, the Longboat Key Club, in Florida, and at Sankaty Head Golf Club, on Nantucket Island, MA, and through all her practice and perseverance had a Hole in One of the 6th hole in 1996 at the age of 71!. She also had many hours of fun with her bowling league at the Bronxville Field Club.

After her husband’s retirement, they moved to Longboat Key, Florida and summered at their home on Nantucket, where they joined the First Congregational Church, and enjoyed extensive traveling.

Jean kept herself busy with her bridge groups, and loved her daily exercise classes throughout her life. Especially those she attended at Freedom Village, a lovely senior retirement community in Bradenton, Fla, where they moved almost twelve years ago. At the age of 96 she even won the Bronze Medal awarded during a competition for the residents who attended the most classes.

Jean was dearly loved by all who knew her, and most of all by her close family, her deceased husband, Fred, her two daughters, Jan Carleton Carr, of Bradenton, Fla. and Marcie Carleton McGovern and Marcie’s husband, Terry McGovern, of Longboat Key Fla., who was like a son to her. She also leaves behind her Granddaughter, Jennifer Byrne, her two Grandsons, Philip Carleton and Michael Patrick McGovern, and her Grandson Phil’s wife, Dr. Erika Veth, and their two children, Jean’s Great Grandchildren, Quinn and Juniper Veth-McGovern.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 in the auditorium at Freedom Village on November 15th, 2021 where face coverings will be required, and this coming summer a private burial service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery on Nantucket where she will be joining her husband.

Jean was known for her generosity and had a long list of charities, among some were the Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Our Daily Bread in Bradenton, Fla, the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium of Sarasota, Fla, Trout Unlimited for whom her Grandson Phil is currently employed, The Salvation Army, Boys Town, National Police Association, Arthritis Foundation, National Diabetes Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research, Alzheimer’s Disease Fund, Tunnels to Towers, Make a Wish, Susan Komen, Wounded Warrior Project, Paralyzed Vets of America, March of Dimes, National Federation of the Blind, American Cancer Society, Easter Seals, St Joseph’s Indian School, Cheyenne River Indian Outreach, and Marine Toys for Tots.

MEMORIAL SERVICE:

Monday, November 15, 2PM

Auditorium at Freedom Village

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations would be most gratefully appreciated to one of these fine establishments or the charity of your choice.