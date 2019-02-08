James Joseph Viera

1940-2019

Born 1940 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Marlene Viera. He left this world on February 4, 2019 surrounded by his family at Tidewell Hospice after a short but heroic battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Jim graduated from high school in Erie and has lifelong friends there that he considered family. He recently celebrated his 60th high school reunion with them all.

After high school Jim graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Upon graduating he entered the Navy, eventually being selected for a group of elite officers under the command and training of Admiral Hyman Rickover. He traveled the world as a Lieutenant on several nuclear submarines from 1962-1968.

After honorable discharge Jim attended Columbia University and earned his MBA and a Schlumberger Fellowship. Jim retired from Cowles Media in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Chief Financial Officer in 1998 and moved to Longboat Key, Florida to spend his time doing all the things he loved, namely golf; with the Friars group and his Minnesota group of friends, and reading when he wasn’t working on one more hole in one. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren who were so special to him.

Jim leaves behind a wife, Cheryl, who is grateful for 51 years of laughter and fun. He leaves two sons, Rob (Alecia) and James (Allissa) and six beautiful grandchildren he adored: Emma, Connor, Maddie, Lauren, Anna and Katie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or donor’s choice, especially Veteran organizations.

A gathering to acknowledge Jim’s life well lived will be held at Longboat Key Club, Harbourside Ballroom on March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. Jim will be laid to rest with military honors this summer at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorial details in Minneapolis will be announced at a later time.

The Viera family wants to thank Dr. Todd Horiuchi, Dr. Scott Lunin, Tidewell Hospice and Right Accord Health Care. We will be eternally grateful for their guidance and love.

SERVICE:

DONATIONS:

