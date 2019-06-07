Jacqueline Winter

Jacqueline Winter, 84 passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Jacqueline was a resident of Longboat Key for over 30 years. She was born in Grand Rapids Michigan married her husband Alan (Deceased) and moved to Northwest Indiana where she raised her children while achieving her master’s degree from Rosemarie College in Illinois.

Jacqueline was a librarian for the Gary Public library system for 30 years where she retired from in 1985. She enjoyed water aerobics, painting and traveling. She had traveled the world and had seen every continent.

Jacqueline is survived by her brother Sherman Campbell, sister Bonnie Elbode, son David (Cindy) Winter, daughter Kathryn (Ken) Walton and son Jeffrey (Laura) Winter. She loved her grandchildren Kristen Lagina, Michael Winter, Alecia Rogers, Megan Walton, Thomas Walton, Phillip Winter, Steven Winter and Brian Winter. She also was survived by 7 great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial/celebration of life held in the fall in the clubhouse of her retirement community.

Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

SERVICE:

DONATIONS:

