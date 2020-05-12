Insurance firm reverses course, fires CEO for alleged battery on police officers

FCCI Insurance Group has terminated Craig Johnson as president and CEO of the $840 million insurance firm and removed him for the board, effective immediately, for his role in an alleged battery on two Sarasota police officers.

Johnson’s May 12 firing comes five days after he was arrested, stemming from an incident at the Wicked Cantina, just north of downtown Sarasota. It also comes four days since the Lakewood Ranch-based company’s board announced its support of the CEO, saying, in a May 8 statement, “We have no doubt in Mr. Johnson’s integrity and ability to lead the company.” That initial May 8 statement added that Johnson “vehemently denies the allegations and expects to be fully vindicated from any wrongdoing. The board has spoken directly with Mr. Johnson and has accepted his denial.”

The firing, additionally, comes one day after another statement from the company announcing Johnson, who maintains he believes he will be fully vindicated in a separate note, sent May 10, was taking a leave of absence — not being terminated. The statement announcing Johnson was fired, released May 12 for FCCI by Washington, D.C. crisis communications firm Levick, doesn’t mention the May 7 incident at Wicked Cantina or the arrest. “The termination follows a recent personal incident unrelated to the company in which the board determined that Mr. Johnson’s conduct did not meet the company’s standards,” the statement reads.

Johnson, 51,was charged with two counts of battery on an officer and related charges, including resisting arrest. The alleged incident began, according to police records, when Johnson, his adult-aged son and one other person with them refused to leave the Wicked Cantina after being asked to by the manager for being “extremely intoxicated and aggressive.”

The affidavit for probable cause filed by Sarasota police officers alleges, among other contentions, that Johnson swung a closed fist at one officer, missing contact, and then shoved two officers. At one point, officers say Johnson told officers they would “pay” because he’s friends with the Sarasota sheriff.

“Johnson continued to rant,” the Sarasota Police affidavit states at one point in the scuffle, “and stated to officers, ‘I’m going to knock you out,’ and that officers ‘were responding like they were going to a black neighborhood.’”

In the May 10 letter emailed to FCCI board members and employees, Johnson, in announcing he would be taking a leave of absence says, in part, “I love my entire FCCI family and I’m truly sorry for the embarrassment and reputational harm inflicted.”

“I’m confident the truth will unfold as the process moves forward and I will be fully vindicated,” adds Johnson, FCCI President and CEO since 2011, in the emailed letter, which was copied to Derek Byrd, a prominent Sarasota criminal defense attorney. Byrd wasn’t immediately available for comment.

To replace Johnson, FCCI CFO Christopher Shoucair was named interim CEO and president, while board member and local construction executive Jack Cox was named interim board chair. In the May 12 statement announcing Johnson’s firing, the FCCI Board said “it fully supports FCCI's current strategy and is confident that Mr. Shoucair and his team can lead FCCI through this period of transition and continue to build on the company's strong foundation and success.”

Johnson posted $1,000 bond and was released May 8, according to the Sarasota County Clerk’s office. He was charged with two counts of battery on an officer; one count of resisting an officer: obstruction without violence; and one count of trespassing: failing to leave a property by owner.

In his nearly decade at the helm of FCCI, Johnson has developed a reputation of being an approachable CEO, often holding coffee town halls and dressing up for Halloween skits. He recently held “corona with Craig” video meetings, updating the employees on the company’s pandemic response.

The company’s revenue has grown at least 60% under Johnson’s leadership, from $529 million in 2012 to nearly $840 million in 2018. Founded in 1959 and now with agents in 19 states and Washington, D.C., the company has some 850 employees. It has often been recognized nationally and within the insurance sector as a top place to work by surveys, publications and organizations.