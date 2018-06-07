Indian Beach properties sell for $3.1 million

A two-property sale in Indian Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Dyer and Beverly Wadsworth sold two properties at 3221 Bay Shore Road to Lynn Wilson, of Sarasota, for $3.1 million. The first property was built in 1924, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,693 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1964, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,616 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1,005,000 in 1998.

SARASOTA

The Savoy on Palm

Angel and Isabel Caban sold their Unit 1003 condominium at 401 S. Palm Ave. to Charles and Kathleen Boren, of Sarasota, for $2.35 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2015.

The Phoenix

Michael Plunkett, trustee and Kathleen Mathews-Plunkett, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 302 condominium at 136 Golden Gate Point to Lauren and Reginald Saint-Hilaire, of Sarasota, for $2,225,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.05 million in 2015.

Pomelo Place

Angela Johnston, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1727 Prospect St. to Linda Fotheringill, of Towson, Md., for $985,000. Built in 1942, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $666,800 in 2005.

Condominium on the Bay

Donald Lehmer Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 16 condominium at 930 Boulevard of the Arts to Eleanor McComb, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $862,500 in 2003.

Bay Haven

Alexander and Donna Boudreau, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1131 Guilford Lane and 1123 Guilford Lane to Ringling College of Art and Design Inc. for $750,000. The property at 1131 was built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $38,000 in 2010. The property at 1123 was built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $63,400 in 1995.

Le Chateau

Joseph Trautman, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 41 condominium at 37 Sunset Drive to Andrew and Helen Wright, of Chester, N.J., for $655,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,000 in 2006.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 604 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Suzanne Lutkoff, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2006.

Embassy House

Robert Mims and Barbara Davies-Mims, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1602 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Richard and Jean Gavigan, of Pasadena, Md., for $610,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2014.

Phillippi Landings

Robert Kahn, trustee, and Milada Kahn sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Richard and Ruth Scott, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2012.

Sunset Towers

Rommel Saluta and Blesilda Olfato, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 106 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Muhammed Memon and Debbie Fitzpatrick, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2010.

Gulf Gate East

Woodrow Johnson and Nancy Johnson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3871 Easton St. to Adam and Natalie Steele, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 2010.

Village Green Club Estates

Brandon Surline and Camille Surline, trustees, sold the home at 3326 Sheffield Circle to Francisco Calero, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2015.

W.O. Marbles

Brian and Jolie McInnis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 511 Ohio Place to Aubrey Johnston and Annette Liggett, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,022 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2005.

Corwood Park

660 Corwood Drive LLC sold the home at 660 Corwood Drive to EVIDA LLC for $357,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $449,000 in 2008.

Broadway Promenade

Carl Francisco and Barbara Ann Covell-Francisco, of Simsbury, Conn., sold their Unit 2401 condominium at 1268 11th St. to Thomas Mayer and Carlos Goncalves, of Baltimore, for $310,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,000 in 2016.

A.L. Joiner’s

James and Shonna Brady, of Gainesville, sold their home at 2350 Hillview St. to William and Sally Carter, of Sarasota, for $291,000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,899 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 1999.

Colonial Terrace

Gregory Bowers, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2817 Valley Forge St. to Gretchen Sciarrino, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate

Rosalia Toledo sold her home at 2411 Gulf Gate Drive to Daniel Thoms, trustee, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,291 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2006.

Marvin and Doris Cundiff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6711 Keystone Drive to Martin and Luciana Flynt, of Sauquoit, N.Y., for $260,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2002.

Oak Shores

Judy and Keith Parker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 716 Dean Ave. to Katie Mae Beiler, of Millerstown, Pa., for $275,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $48,900 in 1977.

The Landings South

Gloria Bucci, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 104 condominium at 1642 Starling Drive to John McFetridge, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,500 in 1987.

Ashton Lakes

Constance Morrill, of Biddeford, Maine, sold her Unit 5650 condominium at 5650 Ashton Lakes Drive to Carol and Kenneth Bushur, of Cleves, Ohio, for $252,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,233 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,900 in 1990.

SIESTA KEY

Harmony

Aton Inc. sold the home at 4857 Primrose Path to Dino Oliva and Jianmin Yang, of Redwood City, Calif., for $820,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,519 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 1996.

Siesta Beach

P. Beverly Peyser, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 732 Tropical Circle to Katherine and David Gibson, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2003.

Siesta Key

Citibank, trustee, sold the home at 8424 Midnight Pass Road to Hany Eskalis, of Punta Gorda, for $713,600. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,300 in 2015.

Siesta Isles

Mark and Susan McCann, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5530 Cape Leyte Drive to John and Michele Kreber, of Greensboro, N.C., for $710,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,118 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2003.

228 Beach Road

Roberto and Irma Bellegarrigue, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 244 condominium at 244 Beach Road to SOTA Sunsets LLC for $577,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1988.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Thomas Savio, of Brookfield, Wis., sold the Unit 615 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Jeffrey Mierow, of Brookfield, Wis., for $425,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,500 in 2015.

Bay Tree Club

Sara Winokur, of Pittsburgh, sold her Unit 506 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to Roger Ley, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area.

Twin Palms of Siesta Key

William and Felicia Beyer, of Massapequa Park, N.Y., sold their Unit 5 condominium at 1115 Point of Rock Road to Don Jones, trustee, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1954, it has one bedroom, one bath and 425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Vineyards of Silver Oak

Susan and Jerrol Zemla, trustees, sold the home at 5158 Cote Du Rhone Way to Carole Wildes, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,535 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2006.

Sandhill Preserve

Michael and Jan Ave Zausmer, trustees, of Fort Myers, sold the home at 5888 Snowy Egret Drive to Jerold and Beth Stone, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $554,800 in 2016.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Ann Lang, trustee, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, sold the home at 9524 Forest Hills Circle to Charles Pulvino and Carol Pulvino, trustees, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2014.

Fairway Woods

Ann Gray, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 903 condominium at 7715 Fairway Woods Drive to Rex and Sherry Hosfeld, of Sarasota, for $436,900. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2013.

Wellington Chase

Robert and Donna Dodd, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6359 Sturbridge Court to Julie and Andrew Massello, of Naples, for $375,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,700 in 2004.

Meryl Clayton, trustee, sold the home at 4962 Oldham St. to Katrina Frances, of Sarasota, for $348,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,146 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,300 in 2002.

Turtle Rock

Marilyn Wilhm, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4605 Sweetmeadow Circle to S Meadow LLC for $365,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,326 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 1999.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Donald and Joan Fridshal, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8749 Trattoria Terrace to Kevin and Patricia Gmerek, of Sarasota, for $362,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,400 in 2015.

The Hamptons

Deborah Champagne, trustee, of Cicero, N.Y., sold the home at 6242 Sturbridge Court to Peter Kowalski and Laura Victore, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,826 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,500 in 2011.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Tamara and Eddie Wolfenbarger sold their home at 5713 Tam O Shanter Court to Christina Stoll, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2001.

Villagewalk

Markanna LLC sold the home at 7876 Andora Drive to Edward and Petra Pasquina, of Mamaroneck, N.Y., for $290,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 2013.

Stoneybrook Verandas

George Hash, trustee, of Eagle, Idaho, sold the Unit 121 condominium at 8901 Veranda Way to Eddie and Tamara Wolfenbarger, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,400 in 1994.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Keith Hagen, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1531 Southbay Drive to Richard Mansfield and Tanya Schwall, of Mantoloking, N.J., for $750,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,877 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2004.

Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

David Popko and James Catalina, of Macomb, Mich., sold their Unit KPH condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Robert and Patricia Monaco, trustees, of Osprey, for $674,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $879,000 in 2006.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Dorothy Girardi, of Venice, sold her home at 1086 Scherer Way to Stuart Jolly and Claire Spencer-Spears, of Osprey, for $535,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $453,000 in 2016.

Bay Pointe Vista

Mary and Michael Salach, of Palatine, Ill., sold their Unit 403 condominium at 242 Hidden Bay Drive to Benjamin and Karen Kirkup, of Osprey, for $520,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2002.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

John and Kim Sudol, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1248 Flying Bridge Lane to Charles and Sara Blackburn, of Osprey, for $450,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,500 in 2009.

Bay Oaks Estates

Giovanna Surdo, trustee, of Schaumburg, Ill., sold the home at 570 Pine Ranch E. Road to Sabrina and Scott Magsam for $367,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,262 square feet of living area.

Rivendell

Sonja Holland, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 525 Meadow Sweet Circle to Josephine Kilgallon, of Osprey, for $345,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2011.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Gabriel and Amy Cipau, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 402 condominium at 3603 N. Point Road to Larry Fisher and Karen Orr, of Monticello, Ind., for $320,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

John Eiseman, trustee, and Nancy Eiseman, of Nokomis, sold the home at 2111 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to James and Donna Podlucky and Florence Dolce, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $591,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2015.

Sorrento East

Kevin Moynihan, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 111 Corot Drive to Linda Hamil, of Nokomis, for $267,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,718 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $63,000 in 1979.

Fannie Mae sold the home at 467 Duchamp Drive to Joan and Richard Antinrelli, of Nokomis, for $255,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2005.