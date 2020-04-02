How to watch, participate in Monday’s virtual Longboat Key Town Commission meeting

The Longboat Key Town Commission has a plan in place to hold its first remote meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the town commission will have a virtual meeting beginning at 1 p.m. Monday.

There are four ways to watch the meeting:

Listen to the meeting on the phone: Anyone can listen on the phone by dialing 1-646-558-8656. When the meeting ID is requested, enter 267390984 and then press the # key. Watch the meeting online, but not participate: As always with town commission meetings, anyone can watch the livestream at https://www.longboatkey.org/towngovernment/commission-meetings-live. Watch the meeting online and provide public comment before the meeting: Follow the instructions in the second step. People can also provide written comments by 10 a.m. Monday. To provide written comments, email Town Clerk Trish Shinkle at [email protected] , send regular mail to 501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, FL, 34228, or submit an online form available on the town’s website at www.longboatkey.org. Watch the meeting and participate during the public comment and/or public hearing using a conferencing service called Zoom: Anyone wanting to speak during the virtual meeting must complete a request-to-speak form by 10 a.m. Monday. The form is available starting at noon Friday. Except for the public hearing agenda item, all public comments will happen at the start of meeting for both agenda and non-agenda items. The town asks for anyone wanting to speak to indicate which specific agenda item number on their request-to-speak form.

Zoom instructions: Anyone wanting to virtually attend and watch Monday’s meeting using Zoom can use the link https://zoom.us/j/267390984. People can watch using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

If using a tablet or smartphone, you will need to download the free Zoom app from your device’s app store. Computers will automatically download and install the Zoom program.

The meeting ID is 267390984.

Before the meeting, anyone needing more information or help can contact:

For public comment questions: Trish Shinkle, Town Clerk, [email protected] or (941) 316-1999 For questions on connecting to the meeting: Jason Keen, Information Technology Director, [email protected] or (941) 316-1999.

The decision to hold Monday’s meeting using Zoom came after the town approved an emergency resolution on March 23. The resolution gave Town Manager Tom Harmer the authority to cancel meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While many town meetings are outright canceled, the town is planning to hold some of them virtually.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on March 19 that suspends the requirement for municipalities to hold in-person meetings.

Harmer is scheduled to provide the commission an update on several of DeSantis’ executive orders related to COVID-19, including a statewide stay-at-home order.

On Monday, Harmer is also expected to review the Florida Department of Transportation’s plans on the U.S. 411/Gulfstream roundabout. The department has worked on an alternative traffic detour for the construction phase of the project and also agreed to delay the start of construction until after the 2021 season.

Dr. Stephen Neely is also set to discuss the results of the annual citizen survey, which gives people the opportunity to rank how satisfied they are with town services and how important it is for the town to work on quality-of-life issues.

The town is also expected to appoint two members to its Planning and Zoning Board. One of the appointments will fill a vacancy created by B.J. Bishop’s election to the town commission. The other will appoint or reappoint David Green’s expiring term.

The town has also closed its offices to the public. Residents can contact town staff by calling (941)316-1999, sending an email or by scheduling an appointment.