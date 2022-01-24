Hope Seeds at Christ Church of Longboat Key sows friendship among volunteers

In the Christ Church of Longboat Key fellowship hall, the soft shushing of seeds poured carefully into tiny plastic bags mixed with the gentle piano of parishioner Tim Leget on Jan. 24 as members packed seeds for local ministry Hope Seeds. The organization sends packs of seeds to countries with undernourished populations in the hopes of establishing a long-term nutritional option for families.

CCLBK just finished its fifth year working with Hope Seeds and packed 86,000 in 2021. Jan. 24 was its first packing program of the year and brought in 30 members for a social volunteer hour.

More than 3,500 seeds were packed on Jan. 24 and will go to Haiti to hopefully help families rebuild after the recent earthquake. Each seed pack is designed to fill common nutrient gaps in underserved communities and grow easily in the climate they're planted.