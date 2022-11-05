High school football roundup: Week 11

East County

The Out-of-Door Academy (9-1) lost 21-0 to St. Stephen's Episcopal (5-5) at home in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A semifinals.

Braden River High (5-4) lost 36-20 to Port Charlotte High (6-2) at home. Junior quarterback Nick Trier threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns, one each to senior Craivontae Koonce, sophomore Yashua Edwards and junior Matt Schafer.

Parrish Community High (4-5) lost 30-28 to Mulberry High (6-4) at home. Junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in East County, threw touchdown passes to freshman Kymistrii Young and junior Lane Tomlinson.

Sarasota

Booker High (6-4) won 43-39 over Lakewood Ranch High (6-4) on the road. Booker junior running back Ahmad Hunter ran for 204 yards and had three touchdowns. Lakewood Ranch junior Jayden Munoz had a pick six and a kickoff return touchdown.

Cardinal Mooney High (4-6) won 50-3 over Bayshore High (0-9) at home. Senior wide receiver Cooper Flerlage caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Johnny Antonucci. Junior Griffin Gisotti and senior Kalvin Schultz each had rushing touchdowns.

Sarasota Christian (6-4) won 62-44 over the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind (4-7) on the road in the SSAC eight-on-eight Class AA playoffs. Sophomore quarterback Ben Milliken threw for five touchdowns.

Riverview High (3-6) did not play Friday; the Rams lost 14-7 to Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday at home.

Sarasota High (4-4) had an off week.