Sports
East County Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 1 day ago

High school football roundup: Week 11

The arrival of November brought a rough week for East County teams, but a strong week for Sarasota teams.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor
East County

The Out-of-Door Academy (9-1) lost 21-0 to St. Stephen's Episcopal (5-5) at home in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A semifinals. 

Braden River High (5-4) lost 36-20 to Port Charlotte High (6-2) at home. Junior quarterback Nick Trier threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns, one each to senior Craivontae Koonce, sophomore Yashua Edwards and junior Matt Schafer. 

Parrish Community High (4-5) lost 30-28 to Mulberry High (6-4) at home. Junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in East County, threw touchdown passes to freshman Kymistrii Young and junior Lane Tomlinson. 

Sarasota 

Booker High (6-4) won 43-39 over Lakewood Ranch High (6-4) on the road. Booker junior running back Ahmad Hunter ran for 204 yards and had three touchdowns. Lakewood Ranch junior Jayden Munoz had a pick six and a kickoff return touchdown. 

Cardinal Mooney High (4-6) won 50-3 over Bayshore High (0-9) at home. Senior wide receiver Cooper Flerlage caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Johnny Antonucci. Junior Griffin Gisotti and senior Kalvin Schultz each had rushing touchdowns. 

Sarasota Christian (6-4) won 62-44 over the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind (4-7) on the road in the SSAC eight-on-eight Class AA playoffs. Sophomore quarterback Ben Milliken threw for five touchdowns. 

Riverview High (3-6) did not play Friday; the Rams lost 14-7 to Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday at home. 

Sarasota High (4-4) had an off week. 

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

