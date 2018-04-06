Help is available

Everyone needs a little support now and then. In the Sarasota region, groups abound to help people deal with life-changing events that alter their reality.

Help is often just a phone call away.

Able Challengers Spinal-cord Injury Group

WHAT: Open to all persons and caregivers dealing with limited mobility. Also provides advocacy for adaptive fitness programs, education and resources and peer mentoring and support

WHERE: Institute for Advanced Medicine 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota,

INFO: 840-8586

ALS / MDA Clinic

WHAT: In partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Southwest Florida, Sarasota Memorial offers a specialty clinic for the treatment and management of all forms of Muscular Dystrophy and ALS.

WHERE: Sarasota Memorial Health Care Center at Clark Road 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota

INFO: 407-562-2035 (Pre-registration required)

ALS Support Group

WHAT: A group supporting those with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis , or ALS .

WHERE: Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Conference Room 1, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

INFO: Call Patricia Stanco, ALS Association Chapter, 888-257-1717, Ext. 110

Aphasia Support

WHAT: Aphasia is an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write. Aphasia is caused by injury to the brain - most commonly from a stroke. The agenda for the monthly meetings includes a short business meeting followed by an activity to build language skills, such as a guided discussion, a guest speaker or a movie. During the last part of the meeting the aphasia survivors and co-survivors meet separately to discuss a topic or to share concerns. After the meeting there is an opportunity to go to a local restaurant for dinner to continue socialization.

WHERE: 5741 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

INFO: 917-7777

Bariatric (Weight-loss surgery) Support

WHAT: This group offers the long-term support needed to help you make a comprehensive lifestyle change. You’ll hear about successes, frustrations, plateaus, and special moments, and have a chance to share your own experiences. You will develop relationships that can contribute to improved physical and emotional health.

WHERE: HealthFit 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota

INFO: 917-4753

Bereavement Support Group

WHAT: This group provides an opportunity to share and process give and connect with others.

WHERE: Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Conference Room 1, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

INFO: Call Kim Peterson, Tidewell Hospice, 928-8845

Better Breathers

WHAT: A club that offers the opportunity to learn ways to better cope with COPD, asthma and other lung diseases while getting the support of others who share in your struggles.

WHERE: Doctors Hospital of Sarasota - Education Classroom, 5731 Bee Ridge Rd Sarasota

INFO: 342-1100

Breast Cancer Networking Group

WHAT: This is a discussion group about breast cancer treatment, side effects and emotions.

WHERE: Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Conference Room 1, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

INFO: Call Bambi Furtado 336-2224, Ext. 167

Breathe Easy — Pulmonary Disease Support Group

WHAT: Patients and caregivers are invited to learn about different pulmonary diseases and to share your challenges and experiences. Each month, an expert will present a different topic; a group discussion will follow.

WHERE: Sarasota Memorial Hospital 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

INFO: 917-7072

Bone Builders Osteoporosis Support

WHAT: Support for those dealing with osteoporosis. This group is open to the public.

WHERE: Sarasota Memorial Hospital Institute for Advance Medicine 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota

INFO: 917-7000

Breast Feeding Support & Latch Clinic

WHAT: Provides a hands-on approach where you can receive assistance with latching baby, ask questions about breastfeeding or simply visit with other breastfeeding mothers.

WHERE: 40 Carrots Family Center 1500 S. Tuttle Ave. Sarasota, FL 34239

INFO: Childbirth Education 917-1700, or 365-7716

Caregivers Support Group

WHAT: A support group of those who have care-giving responsibilities for a loved one with physical and or mental illness.

WHERE: Doctors Hospital of Sarasota - Education Classroom, 5731 Bee Ridge Rd Sarasota,

INFO: 342-1100

Crohn's & Colitis Support

WHAT: This group offers support for those living with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

WHERE: Gulf Gate Library Meeting Room B 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota

INFO: HealthLine 917-7777 or 561-218-2929

Depression and Bipolar Support

WHAT: Bipolar and depression support group and open discussion.

WHERE: St. Andrews United Church, 6908 Beneva Road Sarasota

INFO: 917-7777

Diabetes Education

WHAT: Diabetes Treatment Services offers free monthly education sessions. Support groups are open to any person with diabetes or those with family members who have diabetes. Support groups are free. Meetings are led by a diabetes educator. Guest speakers will be featured at some meetings.

WHERE: Sarasota Memorial Hospital Main Campus and Sarasota Memorial Care Center at Blackburn Point

INFO: 917-7468, or HealthLine 917-7777

Face/Craniofacial Disorders Support

WHAT: Support group for persons with craniofacial disorders, including cleft palate

WHERE: Sarasota Memorial Hospital 1700 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

INFO: HealthLine 917-7777

Florida Home Health: Cancer Care Support Group

WHAT: Free dinner and guest speakers, this group meets the first Thursday of each month.

WHERE: IMG Academies Golf and Country Club, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton

INFO: Call JoJo at 920-5084 to register

Gluten-Free Support Group

WHAT: This group offers help to make life more enjoyable and safer on a gluten-free diet. Information on gluten-free restaurants, knowledgeable doctors, food stores, food products, internet sites, books, travel and more is available.

WHERE: Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Conference Room 1, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. .

INFO: Robert Suarez, 941-351-3086

Healthy Hearts Support Group

WHAT: This group offers education courses through the cardiopulmonary group.

WHERE: Healthfit 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota

INFO: 917-7000

Hepatitis — Liver Disorder Support

WHAT: A group offering support for those living with hepatitis and liver disorders.

WHERE: Waldemere Medical Plaza 1921 Waldemere St., Sarasota

INFO: 917-7777

Little Nippers — New Parent Support Group

WHAT: A weekly informal gathering for parents and their newborns. Facilitators and other moms are available to offer support and suggestions for each other. An optional light lunch, provided by Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, is available for a small fee. No need for a reservation.

WHERE: Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Women's Center Classroom, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

INFO: 782-2100

Memory Disorder Support Group

WHAT: Monthly meetings provide support for patients and their loved ones. An educational speaker delivers a short presentation on a topic or service, and answers questions on issues related to the early signs of memory problems.

WHERE: Senior Friendship Center Sarasota 1900 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota,

INFO: HealthLine 917-7777

Men-to-Men Prostate Cancer Support

WHAT: Each meeting includes light refreshments and a free educational presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

WHERE: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System - HealthConnection Suite 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

INFO: 444-9790 or HealthLine 917-7777

MS Support / Friends of Hope

WHAT: Self-help groups provide a chance for individuals with MS, their families, friends and other care partners to share common experiences and concerns, provide and receive emotional support, obtain information related to the disease and on various aspects of living and coping with MS. Groups are led by people with MS, and all groups are free of charge.

WHERE: Institute For Advanced Medicine 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota

INFO: 276-2501

Multiple Myeloma Support Group

WHAT: This group offers support for those with multiple myeloma.

WHERE: Jewish Family and Children’s Services Cancer Support and Wellness Programs, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota,

INFO: CancerResourceNetwork.org

Ostomy Support

WHAT: This group is made up of people with ostomies and their caregivers for the purpose of offering mutual emotional aid and support through people who have learned to live with an ostomy; educational programs and materials to keep us informed of the historical as well as cutting-edge advancements in medical technology; and advocacy to communicate and promote the needs of people with ostomies.

WHERE: Doctors Hospital of Sarasota Auditorium 5731 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

INFO: Call Betty Burris at 580-6259 or visit sarateeostomy.org.

Parkinson’s Wellness Club

WHAT: This group will provide education, support, socializing opportunities and effective coping skills; as well as qualified referrals to community resources and good advice from experts.

WHERE: Institute For Advanced Medicine Education & Resource Center 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota

INFO: 926-6413

Sarasota-Manatee ThyCa

WHAT: A support group supporting those with thyroid cancer. The group meets the second Saturday of each month.

WHERE: Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota

INFO: Call Monique Pawlus at 504-2454.

Stroke Support

WHAT: This groups provides ongoing motivation and support as well as personal time with a focus on you. Make participation part of your treatment plan.

WHERE: Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Institute for Advanced Medicine 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota

INFO: 917-7048 or HealthLine 917-7777

Us Too

WHAT: This support group is for men dealing with prostate cancer.

WHERE: Doctors Hospital, 5731 Bee Ridge Road, first floor, Sarasota

INFO: Call Steve Gordon 941-374-0990