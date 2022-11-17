A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Tiffany Potillo, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 689 Regatta Way to Circumcision LLC for $4.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,346 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

Jarrod and Diane Stead, Medford, New Jersey, sold their home at 361 Blackbird Court to The Lane Joint Revocable Trust for $810,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,736 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2014.

Country Club

Chester Sutterlin III, of Atlanta, sold his home at 7106 Whitemarsh Circle to Frances and Franklin Walker, of Lakewood Ranch, for $779,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $409,000 in 2015.

Braden Woods

Roy and Susan Ford, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6706 93rd St. E. to Ian and Maria Chan, of Bradenton, for $760,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,478 square feet of living area. It sold for $409,500 in 2005.

River Club South

Marc and Annette Riffel, of Bangor, Maine, sold their home at 9715 Sweetwater Ave. to Whitney Perkins and Edgardo Alvarez, of Bradenton, for $679,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,033 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2000.

Del Tierra

James and Amy Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 224 Lone Dove Lane to Pierre-Emmanuel and Jane Costa, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2015, it four three bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area. It sold for $234,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

David and Jamie Martin sold their home at 9119 Winter Harbour Way to Ali Ghasemi and Peymaneh Mahasti, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,649 square feet of living area. It sold for $236,000 in 2009.

Magnolia Meadows

Geneva Mackey, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6505 11th Drive E. to Jerid and Alexis Ballard, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,933 square feet of living area.

Creekwood

Jamie and Mary Jo Stinnett, of Savannah, Georgia, sold their home at 7103 52nd Drive E. to Heidi and Aaron Bartoo, of Bradenton, for $529,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,545 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2015.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Don Manly and Betty Ann Manly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7429 Ridgelake Circle to Richard Michael Turel and Anita Turel, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,774 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,000 in 2018.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Arthur and Patricia Matzel, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 13726 Messina Loop to Marlin and Michelle Newell, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,900 in 2019.

Silverlake

Colleen Olma, of Newburgh Heights, Ohio, sold her home at 5011 60th Drive E. to Nicholas Grano and Savannah Nicole Grano, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $281,300 in 2007.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Vardon Terrace LLC sold the Unit 228 condominium at 16804 Vardon Terrace to Edward Rhodes and Dorothy Bondurant, of Silver Spring, Maryland, for $455,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $204,000 in 2017.

Magnolia Manor River

Kimberly and Vincent Raburn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5515 18th Ave. E. to Ismael Garcia and Bexis Del Sol Hernandez, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2020.

Harmony

Kristopher Koty Jackson, of Lewisville, Texas, sold his home at 5224 Blossom Cove to Shawna Dearmon, of Dallas, and Alexandra Groblewski, of Port Charlotte, for $425,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,900 in 2018.

Twelve Oaks of Tara

William and Joseph Riley and Virginia Marie Riley, of New Carlisle, Ohio, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 6351 Stone River Road to David and Donna Loglisci, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,900 in July.

Summerfield Hollow

Debra Wheeler, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 6417 Rosefinch Court to James Marshall and Angelica Chludzinski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2018.

Terrace at River Strand

Jamie and Lorna Coady, of St. John’s, Canada, sold their Unit 1623 condominium at 7121 River Hammock Drive to Barry and Sharon Mingo, of Ham Lake, Minnesota, for $340,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 2013.