Harbour Walk home in east Bradenton tops home sales at $1.5 million

A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Edward and Patricia Van Stedum, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 553 Fore Drive to Allen Gunn, trustee, of Port Austin, Michigan, for $1.5 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,071 square feet of living area.

Winding River

Joan Gresock and Kevin Alan Gresock, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14207 11th Terrace N.E. to Zander X LLC for $1,425,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2018.

NAFDOF 24 LLC sold the home at 1115 143rd St. N.E. to Kevin and Joan Gresock, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,345 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2013.

Marlow

Melvin and Joanna Schick, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7215 Marlow Place to Bruce Chasser and Susan Stewart, of Bradenton, for $1.22 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,803 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $889,000 in 2000.

Esplanade

William and Kim Allen, of Wilmington, Delaware, sold their home at 13707 Palazzo Terrace to Abigail Claire Corbett and Bradford Remington, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.2 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2019.

Robert and Margaret Larson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13309 Torresina Terrace to Donald Beck, of Centennial, Colorado, for $630,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2015.

Gary and Tina Worth, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12781 Fontana Loop to Daniel James Hallman, of Landrum, South Carolina, for $559,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,400 in 2013.

Darwin Perry and Susan Jessen, of Ellicott City, Maryland, sold their home at 13011 Palermo Drive to Jack and Janet Tyse, of Orlando, for $535,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,100 in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

Vincent Cappa, trustee, of Oak Park, Illinois, sold the home at 524 Mast Drive to Jared James Lubbers and Heidi Emrani, of Bradenton, for $1,175,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $579,800 in 2012.

Kenneth and Patricia Nota sold their home at 306 Americas Cup Blvd. to Laura Degnon and Liezell Bradshaw, of Rockville, Maryland, for $899,900. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,085 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $493,000 in 2014.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Mark and Suzanne Golden sold their home at 4731 Carrington Circle to Jacob and Tanya Trepelkin, of Sarasota, for $998,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $635,000 in 2015.

Country Club East

Timothy and Kim Lester, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7135 Callander Cove to Ester Salman and Stephen Coffey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $985,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,673 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,100 in 2015.

Steven and Roberta Bordes, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15305 Helmsdale Place to Deborah and Frank Angelo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $613,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,318 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2013.

Daniel and Maureen Powell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7139 Westhill Court to Victoria Mandybur and Grace Mandybur, of Lakwood Ranch, for $579,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,989 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $391,500 in 2014.

Grosvenor Gardens

Tim and Denise Hoffman, of Palm Harbor, sold their home at 8315 Grosvenor Court to Carl and Tamara Zeller, of Leander, Texas, for $950,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2020.

Savanna

Michael Byars II, of Roebuck, South Carolina, sold his home at 3516 Savanna Palms Court to Jonathan and Melanie Brucato, of N. Attleborough, Massachusetts, for $875,000. Built in 2018, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,899 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2020.

Tracy and Timothy Daniel, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, sold their home at 3723 Scrub Creek Run to Heath Bewley, of Bradenton, for $669,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2018.

Robert and Jennifer Kirby, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3715 Scrub Creek Run to John Richardson Mills and Leanne Elizabeth Mills, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,500 in 2018.

Shoreview

Rodney and Renee Merrick, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7793 Grande Shores Drive to Michael and Karen Pellegrini, of Sarasota, for $882,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $591,100 in 2018.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Julian and Jessica Schneider, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7534 Camden Harbour Drive to Brian and Evelyn Bennett, of Bradenton, for $853,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2017.

Pomello Park

Michael and Wanda Ruple sold their home at 7911 209th St. E. to Thomas and Jaymie Klauber, of Bradenton, for $845,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2003.

University Park

Jeffrey and Nancy Schulman, of Ocean View, Delaware, sold their home at 7116 Saint Johns Way to Thomas and Kristin Romine, of Blaine, Minnesota, for $843,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2020.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Charles Brady Arnsperger and Jessica Arnsperger sold their home at 515 Sand Crane Court to David Jay Volkens, of Bradenton, for $835,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2004.

Rye Wilderness Estates

William and Terri McGuire, of Sarasota, sold their home at 364 165th Court N.E. to Mary Nevin and Paul Donnelly, of Horseheads, New York, for $825,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,871 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2014.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Michelle Bradley sold the home at 16717 Bwana Place to Gary Don McKee and Connie DeNiel McKee, of Amarillo, Texas, for $760,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,000 in 2018.

Braden Pines

Robert and Karen Cook, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10608 Forest Run Drive to Victoria Pimlott, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2005.

River Landings Bluffs

Dale Weidemiller, of Lewiston, New York, sold the home at 5909 55th Drive E. to Bradley and Karen Kuster, of W. Des Moines, Iowa, for $725,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $59,500 in 1994.

River Club South

Travis and Kelly McLeod, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 10073 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Ana Maria Dragoiescu and Joshua Aaron Middleton, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,011 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2012.

Country Club

Paul and Teresa Distefano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7122 Orchid Island Place to Eric and Leslie Bostick, of Lakewood Ranch, for $699,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2020.

Mill Creek

William and Lisa Barbanera sold their home at 15010 17th Ave. E. to Ryan and Elsa Fox, of Bradenton, for $695,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,068 square feet of living area.

David Somers sold his home at 15410 21st Ave. E. to Daniel and Victoria Schatz, of Bradenton, for $609,800. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2010.

Aneel and Bridget Craciun, of Dundee, Illinois, sold their home at 817 137th St. N.E. to Thomas and Sybil Reitnecht and Steven May, of Bradenton, for $570,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2018.

Billy Baker, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 13412 Third Ave. E. to Rajan and Hina Patel, of E. Meadow, New York, for $529,900. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,620 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2003.

Braden Woods

Blake and Mandi Ridenour, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6108 95th St. Circle E. to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC for $640,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,776 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2016.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

Steven Robert Windsor and Christine Diane Windsor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8103 Planters Knoll Terrace to Phyllis Moran, of Bradenton, for $581,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,437 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,000 in 2014.

67th Street Court East

Eric Hockett, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2118 67th St. Court E. to Stephen Atwood, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,757 square feet of living area.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Jon David Jobe and Deborah Lynn Jobe, of Bradenton, sold their Unit C condominium at 1252 Riverscape St. to Lewis and Cheryl Brock, of Bradenton, for $569,900. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $326,200 in 2015.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Lisa Ann Merritt, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7632 Charleston St. to Maira Gaffar and Nicholas Martinez, of Bradenton, for $562,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 3,163 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Addition

Gregory and Sherriah Sifferlen, of Manchester, New Hampshire, sold their home at 4809 Royal Dornoch Circle to Amit and Bhumi Shah, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $513,900 in 2018.

Greyhawk Landing

Vittorio and Sarah Lovece, of London, England, sold their home at 12803 Penguin Drive to John and Carolyn Scott, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,600 in 2005.

Tara

Andre Eduard Erasmus and Elmarie Erasmus, of Melbourne, sold their home at 6336 Rookery Circle to Mountain Boulevard Associates for $525,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,354 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,600 in 2002.

James and Nancy Roy, of Cromwell, Connecticut, sold their home at 6424 Stone River Road to Robert and Stratemeyer and Cynthia Santmyer, of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, for $420,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 2017.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Rod and Kristiana Dragash, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11630 Water Poppy Terrace to Timothy Mildren, of Lakewood Ranch, for $515,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2010.

Rosedale Highlands

Charles and Margaret Cusic, of Ellicott City, Maryland, sold their home at 5251 97th St. E. to Anthony and Gina Chiappetta, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,999 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $488,000 in 2006.

Cypress Creek Estates

Phyllis Reichart, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6115 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E. to Mitchell and Carolyn Shelby, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,922 square feet of living area.

Summerfield

Management Green LLC sold the home at 6668 Meandering Way to Matthew Trommer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $475,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,900 in 2017.

Braden Oaks

Joseph Torres and Florence Wong, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3404 62nd St. E. to Lycia Alexander-Guerra, of Tampa, for $460,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,000 in 2016.

Country Oaks

Dennis and Mary Robertson, of Venice, sold their home at 4804 Cypress Lake Court to Robert Neal Schumacher and Patti Connors, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,737 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1998.

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 4932 80th Ave. Circle E. to Michael Perdue, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,848 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $393,600 in May.

Elizabeth Joy Rosal McLean, James Craig Reed, James Snyder Dellaripa, Melissa Ann Snyder Barlett and Cloy Renee Dellaripa sold their home at 8216 Cypress Lake Drive to James and Nancy Manweiler, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 1986.

Greenbrook Village

Dale Ray Wolf and Angelica Maria Wolf, of Port Charlotte, sold their home at 14127 Cattle Egret Place to Patricia Scott and Steven Scott II, of Englewood, for $450,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2006.

Notting Hill

Kevin Killips and Cynthia Gizzo-Killips, of Hinsdale, Illinois, sold their home at 7231 Kensington Court to Robert Richard Arakel and Kathryn Anne Arakel, of Bradenton, for $439,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2011.

Peridia

Jane List, trustee, of Pittsburgh, sold the home at 4319 Pro Am Ave. E. to Robert and Janice Schippnick, of Bloomington, Indiana, for $425,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2020.

Saracina at Esplanade

Jennifer Ann Boldizsar, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 13515 Messina Loop to James Captain and Michele Captain, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $425,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Central Park

Fred and Katherine Skinner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11108 Encanto Terrace to SN Tampa LLC for $418,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,900 in 2013.