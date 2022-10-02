A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Cynthia Kaye Taylor, trustee, and Terry Frank Taylor, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1309 Vista Drive to John Chew Jr. and Judith Chew, trustees, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, for $15.5 million. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 8,452 square feet of living area.

Top Sellers Around the Area Siesta Key: $1.7 million Beach Walk Sandcastles & Sand Dollars LLC sold the Unit C condominium at 650 Calle Del Otono to 40 Route 66 VT LLC for $1.7 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2012. Palmer Ranch: $870,000 Beneva Oaks II Margaret and Rudy Vilches, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6478 Woodbirch Place to Ming For Lee and Judy Lingyam Cheng, of Sarasota, for $870,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,687 square feet of living area. Ospey: $1.85 million Oaks Michael and Carol Berry sold their home at 464 Blue Garden Lane to HumbleKind Oaks LLC for $1,853,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2015. Nokomis: $500,000 Sorrento Woods Thyra Faye Simpson, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1319 Vermeer Drive to Kelly Bauriedl, of Novi, Michigan, for $500,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $183,500 in 1988.

Sarasota

Vue

Richard and Julianne Schworm, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 608 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to John Crichton, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,591 square feet of living area. It sold for $880,200 in 2017.

The Condominium on the Bay

Marvin and Dorothy Rubinstein, of Warren, New Jersey, sold their Unit 804 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Peter Morowski and Deborah Morowski, trustees, of Montgomery, Texas, for $1,725,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,039,000 in 2020.

Aqualane Estates

Atkinson Equipment Ltd. sold the home at 1624 Shelburne Lane to Timothy Hensey, of Siesta Key, for $1,525,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,878 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 1994.

Bay Plaza

Robert West and David Schatz, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1001 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to David and Nancy Bellows, of Manchester, New Hampshire, for $1.3 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,901 square feet of living area. It sold for $935,000 in 2020.

La Linda Terrace

Cheryl Krumholz, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2105 Hillview St. to John Bradley Houser and Christine Houser, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $452,500 in 2015.

Washington Park

Paula Biltmore an Aaron Taylor, of Auburndale, sold two properties at 1922 Oak St. to Miller Qualified Opportunity Fund LLC for $949,600. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,298 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1930, it has one bedroom, one bath and 650 square feet of living area. They sold for $656,000 in 2021.

James and Cathy Stranberg, trustees, of Waltham, Massachusetts, sold the home at 1911 Oak St. to Miller Qualified Opportunity Fund LLC for $707,000. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 988 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2021.

Gulf Gate Woods

Bruce and Roberta King, of Sequim, Washington, sold their home at 2424 Cass St. to Stacie Neal, of Sarasota, for $592,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,618 square feet of living area. It sold for $188,500 in 2003.

Gulf Gate

Frank DeMartino, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2627 Bispham Road to Rosa Palacio, of Woburn, Massachusetts, for $590,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,704 square feet of living area. It sold for $316,000 in 2016.

Akin Acres

Michael Butler, of Haymarket, Virginia, Melissa Allen Butler, of Sarasota, and Karen Elizabeth Butler, of Charlotte, North Carolina, sold their home at 2081 Rose St. to Tom McDermott and Kelly McDermott, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,891 square feet of living area.

Ridgewood

Margaret and Sam Caudle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2249 Florinda St. to RSCS LLC for $520,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,650 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2014.

Siesta Key

Twin Oak Pond

Reuben Sean Perkins, of Deer Isle, Maine, sold his home at 5238 S. Winding Way to Antonios and Georgette Assi, of Sarasota, for $781,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2013.

Bay Oaks

Gary Hoskins, of Sarasota, sold the Unit E-1 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Edison House LLC for $605,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,500 in 2004.

Sea Winds

Jill Kathryn Pedigo and Geno Pedigo, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 115 condominium at 6703 Midnight Pass Road to Lucian Dajdea, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2019.

Palmer Ranch

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Matthew Judson Kahn and Samantha Orshan Kahn, of Boca Raton, sold their home at 5733 Wild Sage Circle to Justin and Katherine Tennyson, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,477 square feet of living area. It sold for $493,100 in 2019.

Turtle Rock

Wesley Taylor Stalls and Sharon Kay Stalls, of Cary, North Carolina, sold their home at 5120 Glade Fern Court to Samuel and Sandra Bennett, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,064 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2021.

Villagewalk

Robert and Sue Cobb, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold their home at 8100 Cardena Lane to Leigh Morris Behrman and Jane Ellen Behrman, of Crosslake, Minnesota, for $663,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,201 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2013.

Deer Creek

Scott Glixon, trustee, of Oakton, Virginia, sold the home at 8186 Shadow Pine Way to John Worthington, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,412 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2003.

Isles of Sarasota

Stephen Whitener, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5730 Fossano Drive to Vladimir and Irene Perman, of Raritan, New Jersey, for $500,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,900 in 2012.

Osprey

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

William Sukup, trustee, of Woodbury, Minnesota, sold the Unit E2 condominium at 14201 Bellagio Way to Jon and Michelle Stafford, of Medway, Ohio, for $810,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,190 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2016.