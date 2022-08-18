A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Henry Philip Frieder, of Fort Lauderdale, sold his home at 1500 Hillview Drive to SRQ Home Holdings LLC for $12 million. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 1991.

SARASOTA

Aqua

Thomas Tyler Jr., trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit PH-2 condominium at 280 Golden Gate Point to Brian and Loren Donovan, of Sarasota, for $6,495,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $5.2 million in 2021.

Top sellers in the area SIESTA KEY: $2.6 million Horizons West Pavel and Susan Hillel, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 801 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Robert Franklin Bossard, trustee, of Siesta Key, for $2,625,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2015. PALMER RANCH: $1.9 million Prestancia Joseph and Maura Breen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4287 Escondito Circle to Robert Suda and Joanne Connelly, of Sarasota, for $1,899,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,347 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2015. NOKOMIS: $960,000 Sorrento Woods Jeffrey Aubin and Kristen Michelle Gonter-Aubin, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1225 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Kevin Perrault and Cynthia Perrault, trustees, of Hampton, New Hampshire, for $960,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,957 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,800 in 2020.

Pine Bay

Steven and Meg Wittmer, of Park City, Utah, sold their home at 1419 Pine Bay Drive to Joseph and Margaret Stauffer, of Sarasota, for $4 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,514 square feet of living area.

Baywood Colony Westport

Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 5800 Tidewood Ave. to Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, for $2.85 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,167 square feet of living area. It sold for $3 million in January.

High Point Circle

William and Cynthia Webb, of Dunedin, sold their home at 1912 High Point Drive to 1912 High Point LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2016.

The Residences

Nicola Kobritz, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 1008 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Robert Snyder, trustee, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, for $1.6 million. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,768 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2016.

Akin Acres

Adam and Erin Kabinoff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2174 Bougainvillea St. to Nicholas Straface, of Morgantown, West Virginia, for $930,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,418 square feet of living area. It sold for $436,600 in 2021.

Rivo at Ringling

Taylor Victoria LLC sold the Unit 703 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Walter Dalon, trustee, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2019.

La Linda Terrace

Dean and Linda Thompson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2233 Hillview St. to WB Hillview 2233 LLC for $650,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,203 square feet of living area. It sold for $118,000 in 2001.

Gulf Gate East

Axios Property and Investments LLC sold the home at 3646 Kingston Blvd. to Barbara Carbone, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,802 square feet of living area. It sold for $129,000 in 1993.

Ruth Taylor, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6659 Easton Drive to Lorraine McGovern, of Methuen, Massachusetts, for $580,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,325 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2021.

The Robert J. Burkhard Living Trust sold the home at 6730 Easton Lane to Valeriy Valeryevich Bolotin Jr. and Lizet Bolotin, of Everett, Washington, for $530,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area.

Poinsettia Park

Joanna Mazur, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, sold the home at 1871 Magnolia St. to SKFL Assets LLC for $600,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It sold for $25,900 in 1971.

Pelican Cove

Doron Scharf, of Hastings on Hudson, New York, sold his Unit 283 condominium at 1515 Pelican Point Drive to David Shactman and Ellen Wright, trustees, of Newton, Massachusetts, for $525,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,474 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 2015.

Charles L. Knight

Hellen Osorio, of Tampa, sold her home at 1928 Seventh St. to Karen Bechtloff and Russel Thomas Bechtloff, of Holland, Pennsylvania, for $520,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,210 square feet of living area. It sold for $186,500 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Coronas Park

Pampa Sunbelt 11 LLC sold the home at 6931 Bochi Circle to John and Emily Neis, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,533 square feet of living area. It sold for $9,728,800 in 2021.

Point O’ Rocks Terrace

James Brumbaugh and Mary Donnelly, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1122 Crescent St. to LV7 Crescent LLC for $1.7 million. Built in 1977, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 2,792 square feet of living area.

Dennis McNaughton, of Sarasota, sold his home at to LV7 Crescent LLC for $1.7 million. Built in 1920, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,157 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2006.

Casarina

Roger and Kimberly Huffman, of Middlebury, Indiana, sold their Unit 207 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Joshua Sargent and Kirsten, Lepping, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,037 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2017.

Whispering Sands

Harley Broe and Nancy Knott, of Seattle, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Karen McGregor, of Potomac, Maryland, for $1,065,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $829,000 in 2021.

Starlite Roof

9240 Midnight Pass Road LLC sold the Unit B condominium at 9240 Midnight Pass Road to William and Mary Howard, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2020.

PALMER RANCH

Hammock Preserve

Ivan Alexandrovich Galanesi and Lilly Vasil-Yevna Galanesi, of Kent, Washington, sold their home at 12270 Hidden Hammock Court to Karin Bates, of Sarasota, for $1,235,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $763,500 in 2021.

Karen King, of Naples, sold her home at 5805 Hidden Willow Court to Richard and Kitty Nielubowski, of Sarasota, for $605,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,795 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,800 in 2018.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Betty and James Kernan, of Naples, sold their home at 3904 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Patrick and Lori Aiello, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,399 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2016

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Colleen Odom, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4159 Entrada Court to Jian and Phyllis Fong, of Saratoga, California, for $600,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,909 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2016.

Garden Homes at Esplanade

12401 Osorio Court LLC sold the Unit 204 condominium at 12401 Osorio Court to Russell and Eileen Newman, of Marlboro, New Jersey, for $525,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,900 in 2020.

NOKOMIS

Mission Valley Estates

Charles and Allyson Galuska, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 950 Dartmoor Circle to Jordan Kravitz, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 1998.

Sorrento East

John Hearon and Theresa MacDonnell, of Venice, sold their home at 428 E. Rossetti Drive to Rossetti Tom LLC and Rossetti Lori LLC for $550,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,758 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.