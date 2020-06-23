Happy birthday, Regina

Longtime Longboat Key artist and resident Regina Gurland celebrated 103 years on June 23.

Gurland was honored by friends at an outdoor pool party near her longtime Sleepy Lagoon neighborhood, where she's lived since 1976.

Other longtime residents may recognize Gurland's name from her ceramic artwork.

Her long life has caught the attention of others, as the Mayo Clinic Health Letter featured her in 2018, when she was 101. She's still the life of the party at 103.