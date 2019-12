Surrounded by laughter and loved ones, Glossie Atkins rang in 102 years Dec. 3 with a surprise party at Robert L. Taylor Complex.

Celebrating over her favorite meal of shrimp, grits and fried fish, Atkins said she doesn’t have any secrets about how she maintains her sharp mind and longevity.

“All I did was praise the Lord, and he takes care of me,” said the mother of former Mayor Fredd Atkins. “That’s the only secret I have.”