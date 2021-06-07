Gulf of Mexico Drive crash sends two people to the hospital

The crash happened Monday evening in front of the Islands West Condominium complex.
First responders took two people to the hospital after a Monday evening crash involving two vehicles on Gulf of Mexico Drive near Bay Isles Parkway.
Longboat Key Police Department spokesperson Tina Adams said their injuries were not life-threatening. She said five people were involved in the crash.
Police on the scene said the crash between a white Hyundai Sonata and a silver Ford Expedition happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday.
The crash caused both vehicles’ airbags to deploy.
On Monday evening, police were on the scene in front of the Islands West Condominium complex helping direct traffic before a tow truck came to haul away the damaged vehicles.
Police said a report of their investigation of the crash was not yet ready for release.