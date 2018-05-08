Pedestrian killed on Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key

A pedestrian, who police said was in his 80s, was killed along Gulf of Mexico Drive on the north end of Longboat Key this morning.

Longboat Key Police didn’t identify the male victim but said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place around 6:05 a.m., about 40 minutes before sunrise.

No other injuries were reported but one of the drivers experienced chest pains and was taken to Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton as a precaution.

Both drivers were cooperating with investigators, police said.

Gulf of Mexico Drive has been closed near Whitney Beach, between the 6800 and 7000 blocks, this morning. Police said they hope to have the road open around 11:30 a.m. but added it could be after noon before traffic is re-established in the area.

Drivers are advised to stay away from the area.