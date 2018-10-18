Greyhawk Landing CDD Seat 1: Lindsay Rushmore

Name: Lindsay Rushmore

Age: 42

Occupation: Workforce optimization specialist

Education: Associates of science degree in emergency services management and associates of the arts in business management

Elected government experience: None

Why do you want to serve on the CDD?

As a career-long public servant, I saw the need for respectful and engaged resident representation and I felt a calling to try to fulfill this need.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

Fiscal responsibility, service standards from vendors (getting what we pay for) and effective communication with residents.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

Reviewing all current contracts for competitive pricing and representation of service standards. Resident committees. A community plan (5-10 years) to put or our neighborhood on a competitive growth track.

What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?

I am an effective communicator who is in the community every day to see and hear what the community needs.