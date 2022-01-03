Gregory James LaPensee

1981-2021

Gregory James LaPensee, 39, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away December 14, 2021. Greg was born on December 17, 1981 and was a true Manatee County native.

Spending quality time with family and friends was paramount to Greg, it is when he was happiest.

He fought a long, hard battle for months but spent his final days in the comfort of family and friends. Greg grew up on beautiful Anna Maria Island. He graduated from Manatee High School in 2000 and immediately went to work in the family business, LaPensee Plumbing, Inc. He took pride in his work, becoming an owner and growing his passion and reputation throughout the area. Greg had big dreams and his determination and work ethic led to expanding the business to where it is today. In 2010, Greg married the love of his life, Carlee and together they created a beautiful home and a loving family. In 2012, they welcomed a son, Preston and completed their family in 2015 when they welcomed another son, Chandler. Fatherhood suited Greg, he was a family man and loved coaching his sons’ youth sports teams. Spending quality time with family and friends was paramount to Greg, it is when he was happiest. He put others first, always striving to make everyone else happy and have a good time. Greg is survived by his wife, Carlee LaPensee; sons, Preston LaPensee and Chandler LaPensee; his parents, J. Michael LaPensee and J. Karen LaPensee; sisters, Michele Crouthamel (Jereme) and Shawn Shields (Logan); brother, Michael J. LaPensee and many nieces and nephews. He touched so many people’s lives throughout the community and will forever be missed. Greg’s life would seem too short to many, but those who knew him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. His laughter, wit and larger than life presence brought so much joy to anyone who was lucky to spend time with him. A Celebration of Life was held at 2:00PM, Sunday, January 2, 2022 at The Center of Anna Maria Island, located at 407 Magnolia Ave, Anna Maria, FL 34216. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to The Center of Anna Maria Island http://weblink.donorperfect.com/In-Memory-of-Greg-LaPensee. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to The Center of Anna Maria Island http://weblink.donorperfect.com/In-Memory-of-Greg-LaPensee.