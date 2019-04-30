Good reads, literally

For the 10th year in a row, the Longboat Key Turtle Watch has sponsored Anna Maria Elementary School students to attend camp for a week at Mote Marine Laboratory. This year, four turtle-ly awesome students were chosen, including Carson Pemberton, Lauren Nock, Heidi Querrard and Garrett Nock. At camp, these students will learn about the underwater environments of coral reefs, nursery beds of sea grasses and the range of open ocean.