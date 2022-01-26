A condominium in The Phoenix tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Reginald and Lauren Saint-Hilaire, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 136 Golden Gate Point to Murray and Lila Zedeck, of Ft. Lauderdale, for $3.1 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,785 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,225,000 in 2018.

SARASOTA

The Blvd of Sarasota

Tanner Johnson, of Wichita, Kansas, sold his Unit 604 condominium at 540 N. Tamiami Trail to William Read and Angela Panzica, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, for $2.35 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,676 square feet of living area.

Top sellers in the area SIESTA KEY: $2.15 million Sarasota Beach WTEM 638 LLC sold the home at 638 Calle Del Otono to Henry and Amy Morton, of Sarasota, for $2.15 million. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,582 square feet of living area. It sold for $907,500 in 2014. PALMER RANCH: $1.08 million Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 12048 Legacy Estates Blvd. to Ara Anthony Avedisian and Margarita Anesti Avedisian, of Sarasota, for $1,080,800. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,686 square feet of living area. OSPREY: $2 million Oaks Harry Edgeworth and Barbara Sue Edgeworth, trustees, of Bedford, Indiana, sold the home at 249 Shell Midden Court to Edward and Patricia Carmody, of La Fayette, Georgia, for $2 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2009. NOKOMIS: $2.6 million Casey Key Robert Bain Bry and Heather Ann Sullivan, trustees, of Medford, New Jersey, sold the home at 707 Casey Key Road to J. Dean Stauffer and Shelagh Stauffer, trustees, of Nokomis, for $2.6 million. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1983.

Buccaneer Bay

Joseph Carbone and Barbara Carbone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1899 Buccaneer Circle to Wayne and LeAnna Miller, of Sarasota, for $945,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,942 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2000.

Renaissance

Lewis and Rita Nardini, of Richardson, Texas, sold their Unit 1011 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Allison and Glen Jacobs, of Decatur, Georgia, for $800,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2019.

Glen and Allison Jacobs, of Decatur, Georgia, sold their Unit 1116 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to William Michael Hallman and Bina Mehta Hallman, of Durham, North Carolina, for $503,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $286,000 in 2005.

Mahvash Eshaghian, of Woodland Hills, California, sold her Unit 1118 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Janice Zarro Wood, trustee, of Sarasota, for $479,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2002.

Hibiscus Park

Jennifer Bright, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2123 Sunnyside Lane to Paul and Melissa McManus, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,279 square feet of living area. It sold for $288,000 in 2014.

South Gate

Merinda Mazie, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 2761 Goldenrod St. to Goldenrod Property LLC for $700,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,563 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2020.

ANR Group & Trust LLC sold the home at 2201 Tuttle Ave. to Artem Olegovich Kiryukhin and Larisa Kiryukhin, of San Rafael, California, for $597,500. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,687 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2021.

Mary Ellen Morton and Marjorie Ann McCallar, trustees, of Andrews, North Carolina, sold the home at 2315 S. Brink Ave. to Kathryn Wright, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,611 square feet of living area.

Cynthia Kathryn Dumbaugh, of Nokomis, sold her home at 2611 Wisteria Place to Target Financial Services LLC for $455,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,100 in 2014.

Poinsettia Park

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 1947 Magnolia St. to Antony Astmann, of Sarasota, for $605,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,324 square feet of living area. It sold for $593,000 in 2021.

Pinehurst Park

Hong Ung and Amy Chen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2140 Pinehurst St. to Anhlac Bao Pham, of Germantown, Maryland, for $580,000. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,795 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2014.

South Pointe Woods

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 3331 Plantation Drive to David Vladislav Shutovsky and Larissa Sarah Ostrovsky, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $562,100 in 2021.

Sunnyside Park

Beth Fox, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2278 Sunnyside Lane to Jack Forrest, of Hammond, Louisiana, for $525,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2009.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Lisa-Anne Charbonneau, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3448 Sea View St. to Joyce Yoder, trustee, of Shipshewana, Indiana, for $515,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,994 square feet of living area.

The Landings Treehouse

Duneska Grant sold her Unit 69 condominium at 1445 Landings Circle to Andrew Creighton, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2020.

Gulf Gate Woods

Allen Hall, of Baxter, Minnesota, sold his home at 2344 Cass St. to Opendoor Property Trust I for $466,300. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,203 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2006.

The 101

Nina Malerba Doyle, trustee, of Rhinebeck, New York, sold the Unit 9-A condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Susan Gaynor, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2018.

North Vamo

Emma Moya and Herbert Hop, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1904 Marcia St. to Matthew and Claudia Burkett, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,851 square feet of living area. It sold for $126,000 in 2002.

SIESTA KEY

Crystal Sands

John and Tammie Collins, of Ruckersville, Virginian, sold their Unit 1209 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel Batty, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, for $1.5 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2014.

Zonko Kazoo LLC sold the Unit 607 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas Muller, of Chittenango, New York, for $1,274,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2003.

Gulf and Bay Club

Gwendean Dyrud, of Laurel, Maryland, sold the Unit 507 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to Michael John Provenzano and Margaret Schmidt Provenzano, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $715,000 in 2004.

Heather Woodington-MacEwen and William James MacEwen, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 410 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Douglas Holmstead, of Ontario, Canada, for $899,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2017.

Siesta Dunes Beach

John Goldener, of Nokomis, sold his Unit 207 condominium at 6234 Midnight Pass Road to Matthew McBrady, of Bethesda, Maryland, for $1.08 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2017.

Siesta’s Bayside

Elizabeth Fallon, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 745 Tropical Circle to Beachwood Capital LLC for $869,900. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2004.

Harbour Towne

Jennifer Cloutier, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 110 condominium at 1249 Dockside Place to 1249 Dockside LLC for $615,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2020.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Louba Burstein, trustee, of Cupertino, California, sold the Unit 517 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to George Alexander West, of Katy, Texas, for $610,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $404,000 in 2017.

Beach Club of Siesta Key

Bricher Coastal LLC sold the Unit 110D condominium at 1054 Sun N Sea Drive to Ross Talmage, of Sarasota, for $414,000. Built in 2009, it has one bedroom, one bath and 446 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2020.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5309 Brookgrove Drive to Derek and Darragh Briffett, of Sarasota, for $1,042,700. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,318 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Farzin and Sharon Iranipour, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 5896 Snowy Egret Drive to David and Gina Konicek, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $527,400 in 2016.

Promenade Estates

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 5632 Soft Skies Drive to Amber and Michael Vieira, of Sarasota, for $633,300. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,315 square feet of living area.

William Rudolph Yurk Jr. and Becky Lynn Yurk, of Higgins Lake, Michigan, sold their home at 12532 Night View Drive to Patrick and Jennifer Dempsey, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,631 square feet of living area. It sold for $403,000 in 2021.

Isles of Sarasota

Renata de Polito, of Knoxville, Tennessee, sold the home at 5968 Mariposa Lane to Olivia Ellis, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $461,900 in 2007.

Turtle Rock

Cynthia King Ross, Robert King, Catherine Healy, Mark Neese and Stephen Neese, of Tallahassee, sold their home at 5266 Far Oak Circle to Stan and Katarzyna Plewa, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,939 square feet of living area.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

David VanNortwick, of Venice, sold his home at 5090 Hanging Moss Lane to John Odorzynski and Jaya Brossard, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5362 Cicerone St. to Donald Alan Wallace and Bonnie Jean Wallace, of Sarasota, for $496,800. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Larry William Hale and Terry Lynn Hale, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5758 Tristino Lane to Zillow Homes Property Trust for $434,200. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.

OSPREY

Pine Ranch

Jefferson and Beth Ann Bailey, of El Segundo, California, sold their home at 503 Longbow Trail to Michael and Laura Kane, of Osprey, for $1.2 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,897 square feet of living area. It sold for $457,000 in 2017.

Oaks II

Barbara Gerhardt, trustee, and Paul Gerhardt, of Sarasota, sold the home at 208 Saint James Park to Susan Greene, of Osprey, for $975,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,937 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,900 in 1995.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Brad and Dominique Ridgewell, of Charlottesville, Virginia, sold their home at 2164 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Robert Fries and Lesley Tompkins, of Yonkers, New York, for $781,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2015.