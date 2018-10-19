George Camille Cosbar

1928-2018

George Camille Cosbar, 90, of Fort Myers, FL and formerly of Longboat Key and Larchmont, N.Y., passed away on September 19.

Mr. Cosbar was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. He came to the United States in 1950 and graduated from Illinois College. He worked at IBM for until his retirement in 1992.

He moved to Fort Myers in 2013. He is survived by his daughters Kelly and Laura; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Cornelia Huff, his parents Emilie and Basile Cosbar, and 2 brothers.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019, at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key. Donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

