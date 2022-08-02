Gabriel Robert Buky Sr.

1952-2022

Gabriel Robert Buky Sr. was born in Budapest, Hungary on April 27, 1952. His family left Hungary in 1956 and relocated to Chicago, Illinois with sisters, Judy Kepecz-Hays and Susan Buky, to seek freedom in America. There, Gabe’s brother, John Buky, was born while the others gained citizenship through naturalization. They were proud to be Americans but always stayed true to their Hungarian roots.

Gabe graduated from University of Illinois with a degree in Architecture. However, once introduced to Anna Maria Island, he and his wife, Patricia C. Buky, née Drennan, along with their children, left Chicago to become full-time residents of the Island. He switched careers to own and operate a popular wine and cheese bistro, before becoming a realtor, a career that allowed him to work closely with his family.

He was a selfless, loyal, mild-mannered family man of strong faith and a devoted parishioner of St Bernard Catholic Church. He is survived by his children, Charles Buky and wife, Rebecca; Gabriel Buky Jr. and wife, Martha; Nicole Buky Kasten and husband, Robert; and grandchildren, Nathalie and Drew Buky and Wade, Nina, and Giuliana Kasten. His family was the center of his universe. After his wife passed away, he married a second time to Mary Clark, and embraced her three children, Amy, Gwen, and Henry, as well as grandchildren, Lorenzo and Leo, as lovingly as his own. He also is survived by his sister, Judy Kepecz- Hays and husband, John; brother, John Buky and wife, Kathy; and several nieces and nephews.

With the love and support of his family, he successfully beat liver cancer. Gabe, Jr. heroically became his father’s donor for a liver transplant. Gabe thrived and lived life competitively, instilling a quest for excellence in all he touched. His favorite pastimes were baking, ping pong tournaments, and playing pickleball at the Center on Anna Maria Island almost every day, as well as sailing Tampa Bay on his boat, “Serendipity.”

He departed his life here on Earth all too soon on July 28, 2022. A memorial mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Holmes Beach on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11 a.m.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ministry of Presence, a non-profit organization which operates an orphanage.