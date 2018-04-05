Fruitville Elementary students back in class after evacuation

A smoking air conditioning at Fruitville Elementary School prompted evacuations this morning, but students were back in class within an hour.

No injuries were reported, and no fire was seen, said Sarasota County Schools Communications Director Tracey Beeker.

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the school after a call came in at 9:44, and found a defective air conditioning unit in Building 2 on the campus. A fallen light cage and smoke were found in the building, and power was shut off to the a/c unit, county spokesperson Ashley Lusby said.

The fire department and the school district’s facilities department determined the cause to be an a/c unit that is being replaced.

Students are now back in class, with students who were in Building 2 resuming lessons in Building 1.

Approximately 730 students attend Fruitville Elementary.