Frozen Fare

New sweet treats have rolled onto St. Armands Circle. On Aug. 5, Beach Snoballs opened at 28A S. Boulevard of the Presidents. It is its second location. The original location is in St. Pete Beach. The shop is open from 2-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Customers can choose from 14 signature snoballs or make their own with up to three flavors. The New Orleans-style hand-crafted shaved ice can also come spiked at $2.50 a shot. Prices range from $3 for a mini to $7.25 for a large.