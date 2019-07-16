Frontier announces new flights to Trenton

Sarasota residents this winter will have the ability to fly non-stop to Trenton, NJ with Frontier Airlines.

According to an airport release, the inaugural flight for the Trenton service at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will be Friday, Nov. 15.

“We are excited to see Frontier Airlines continue to grow their service by adding a fourth nonstop destination at SRQ,” said Rick Piccolo, the president and chief executive officer of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. “This new service between Trenton and Sarasota/Bradenton will provide visitors and the local community convenient, non-stop, low-cost service to New Jersey’s capital city, and easy access to the major population centers of Philadelphia and New York City.”

Frontier also announced it will increase the frequency of its winter Cleveland and Philadelphia service from two flights a week to three.