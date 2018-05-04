 Skip to main content
Sarasota libraries
Sarasota Friday, May. 4, 2018 2 hours ago

County offers free comic books at libraries

On Saturday, as part of Free Comic Book Day, all Sarasota County libraries will give away comic books while supplies last.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

Super-fans of superheroes can fly into Sarasota County libraries for a free comic book this weekend.

The county is taking part in Free Comic Book Day, giving away comic books to children at all local libraries starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A full list of library locations is available on the county website.

The county is partnering with The Dark Side comic book store and individual library support organizations on the giveaway.

