County offers free comic books at libraries

On Saturday, as part of Free Comic Book Day, all Sarasota County libraries will give away comic books while supplies last.
Super-fans of superheroes can fly into Sarasota County libraries for a free comic book this weekend.
The county is taking part in Free Comic Book Day, giving away comic books to children at all local libraries starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A full list of library locations is available on the county website.
The county is partnering with The Dark Side comic book store and individual library support organizations on the giveaway.