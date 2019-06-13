Fourth of July Calendar 2019

Where to find fireworks Wednesday, July 3 Nathan Benderson Park Fireworks Show Nathan Benderson Park will again be home to families, fireworks and fun at its third annual fireworks show. The family-focused event will have its own “Fireworks 4 Miler” race around the park’s lake at 7 p.m., just before sundown. The race will provide a race shirt and medal for all participants, and the top 100 male and female finishers will receive a commemorative prize. Fireworks explode over the water later in the night. Admission is free. Call 358-7275. Thursday, July 4 Palmetto Fourth of July Festival The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency’s ninth annual Fourth of July Festival will again be a lively affair, with craft beer and food vendors for adults and a kids area that includes jump houses, a rock climbing wall, face painting stations and more in Sutton Park. The Rare Earth rock band will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. and open for the Mark Farner’s American Band before the fireworks show on Green Bridge at 9 p.m. Free. Call 723-4988. Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular The Sarasota’s Powerboat Grind Prix signature fireworks spectacle will have its annual festival viewing at Island Park. But, as usual, the nighttime show can be seen from across all of Sarasota Bay. The show will have its share of available seating throughout Island Park along the bayfront. Show starts at 9 p.m. Call 487-7904. 29th Annual Siesta Key Community Fireworks The Siesta Key Community Fireworks show, now in its 29th year, has families and friends flocking to Siesta Key’s white-sand beaches for an evening of fun. The event, put together by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce, hosts the community event on Siesta Key Beach. Fireworks are free, but the event has sponsorships available that provide free parking, free beverages and snacks, as well as preferred seating at the hospitality area for the best view. Viewing area opens at 6 p.m., and fireworks start at dusk. Call 349-3800 Venice Fireworks There are few better ideas than traveling down Tamiami Trail to catch the impressive fireworks show launch from the south jetty at Venice Beach after sunset. The nighttime show can be checked out at several area beaches from Jaspersen to Nokomis. Other areas are good to see the event, too. Free.

Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Sunday, June 30 Boat & Personal Water Watercraft ‘Fun Run’ 10:00 a.m. Registration at 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota $20 per person Tuesday, July 2 ‘The Deadliest Catch’ Fishing Tournament 9:00 a.m. Sarasota Outboard Club, 1604 Ken Thompson Parkway, City Island Invitation Only Wednesday, July 3 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival Kickoff Party 6:00 p.m. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grant Foyer, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota $75 per person Friday, July 5 ‘Meet & Greet: Who’s In The Driver’s Seat’ Race Team Autograph Signing Event 1:30 p.m. Hyatt Regency, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. $5 donation for adults,

18 & under are free ‘Boats on the Block’ Block Party 6:00 p.m. Main Street (Orange Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue & S. Palm Avenue) to Downtown Sarasota Free Saturday, July 6 Cars & Motorcycle Show 10:00 a.m. Rossiter’s Harley-Davidson, 330 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota $20 entry fee per vehicle Sunday, July 7 Powerboat Races 10:00 a.m. Lida Beach, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Sarasota Free VIP Race Viewing 10:00 a.m. Sandcastle Resort at Lido Beach, 1540 Benjamin Franklin Drive $100, children 12 and under are free Call 487-7904 for more information.

Wednesday, July 3

Bradenton Marauders Independence Day Celebration

Start the Independence Day weekend right by watching the Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders go toe-to-toe with the Jupiter Hammerheads in a classic baseball competition. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the game itself starting at 6:30 p.m. at McKechnie Field at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. The first 1,500 guests to enter the stadium will receive a free T-shirt, and fireworks will follow the game. There will also be a patriotic-themed jersey auction sponsored by Budweiser. Tickets start at $7. Call 747-303.

Thursday, July 4

Longboat Key Annual Freedom Fest and Hot Diggity Dog Parade

Longboat Key’s perennial patriotic party kicks off at 9 a.m. with a quarter-mile parade starting at the Suntrust Bank building, 510 Bay Isles Road, and wraps up at the nearby Bicentennial Park. Attendees of all ages will throw on their most vibrant red, white and blue attire for a day of games, patriotism and celebration. The Rotary Club of Longboat Key will follow up the parade with its annual Hot Diggity Dog! Parade costume contest, where attendees and their dogs compete to be the best dressed, most original and most patriotic guests at the show. Free. Call 383-2466

Annual Firecracker 400 Race

Do your best to tame the seven seas in your one-design fleets and squadron PHRF sailboats at the annual 400 Firecracker Race, a pursuit-style race where the slower boats start first. The Independence Day favorite has registration starting at 1 p.m. at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. Interested parties must have a valid West Florida Performance Handicap Racing Fleet certificate to race in the PHRF Fleet. Take a look at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron website to learn about racing basics if you’re new to sailing. Entry fee is $10 a boat. Call 388-2355.

Observer Tips Hydrate, and Mind Your Sunscreen This might seem like something of a no-brainer, but many Americans are reported to be dehydrated — which might very well include you. So make sure you enjoy your Fourth of July to the fullest by bringing bottles of water to go along with other drinks. Try to stick to one bottle you can refill to avoid having too much plastic waste. Also make it a priority to put on sunscreen and reapply throughout your July 4 festivities. It’s all well and good to enjoy yourself at one of our many beaches, but don’t sacrifice your skin’s health in doing so. Take Care of Our Community Be a good neighbor, and take care of your trash on the Fourth of July weekend. Make it a priority to recycle and reuse any trash you gather throughout the day, or at the very least, be sure to dispose of trash properly. Also consider using reusable tumblers, coolers and shopping bags to reduce your ecological footprint while celebrating on Sarasota’s various beaches. Watch Out for Marine Life Keep in mind you won’t be the only ones on the water come Fourth of July. There’s quite a bit of aquatic life that you should look out for, dolphins in particular — they’re often found in the waters of Sarasota Bay and face the most accidents during the holiday weekend. Also consider the local sea turtle population, which is in the middle of its nesting season. Make sure chairs are removed from the beach area and that holes are filled in, so sea-bound turtles aren’t trapped. Hold off on using flashlights that can confuse newborn sea turtles as well. Pay Attention To Your Pets The Fourth of July is a dazzling and enjoyable time for humans — less so for dogs and other pets. Make sure your dogs have had a good amount of exercise earlier in the day and are resting inside your home when the fireworks begin. It might also be good to have close the windows and blinds and have a safe place for your pet to stay. It can be hard for dogs to deal with sounds they can’t quite understand, so make July Fourth as easy on them as possible.

Manatee County Anna Maria Island Privateers Fourth of July Parade

The Anna Maria Island Privateers will again bring swashbuckling fun to the Fourth of July with its annual public parade. The event is open to all interested parties, including local businesses, families and other salty sea dogs who are looking to live the pirate life. The early morning event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach and ends at City Pier, 100 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria. Free. Email [email protected].

Sounds of Independence

The Choral Artists of Sarasota’s annual Fourth of July Concert will premiere composer Jerry Bilik’s “Independence” piece, which is narrated by Sarasota poet and arts advocate Cedric Hameed and describes the events leading to the creation of the United States using quotes from British Parliament records. There is also a chorus capturing the emotions of the American colonists using text from the Declaration of Independence. The two-hour event at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., will also have pieces celebrating American’s history and freedom. The program’s second half will have the Sarasota Concert Band, led by William Barbanera, joining the Choral Artists to perform July Fourth favorites, such as Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and Morton Gould’s “American Salute.” Tickets are $5 for students and start at $20 for adults, with a 10% discount for Happy Hour members. Call 387-6046.

Myakka River Kayak Festival

Return to the Myakka River for a day of river paddling at the annual Fourth of July kayak festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held at Snook Haven, 5000 E. Venice Ave., Venice, the family festival has food, drinks including 30 different craft and domestic beers, live Folk Americana music and the expected canoe and kayak rentals to ensure a lively Fourth of July. Free. Call 484-7362.

Sarasota County All-American Cookout

If you prefer a more natural venue for your July Fourth merriment, check out the Marie Selby Botanical Garden’s All-American Cookout. The evening event will have a family-friendly dance party, all-American food from Michael’s On East for purchase, and a number of activities and games before the fireworks. General admission is free for children up to 3, $10 for children 4-12, $25 for members and $35 for general public. VIP Selby Experience tickets are also available. Call 366-5731.

Friday, July 5

2019 Liberty Litter Cleanup

If you’re wanting some civic engagement to follow your Fourth of July festivities, try the Keep Sarasota County Beautiful’s annual cleanup event. The 2019 “Liberty Litter Cleanup” event has hundreds of volunteers picking up trash and refuse at Lido Beach, Siesta Beach, North Jetty Park, Ted Sperling Park and a number of other locations. The cleanup starts at 7 a.m. sharp and usually wraps by 8:30 or 9 a.m. Call 861-5000, or visit sarasotacountygovernment.com for the online sign-up form.