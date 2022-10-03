Food drive planned on Longboat Key to benefit Our Daily Bread

Christ Church of Longboat Key is planning an emergency food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5 following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian on Florida.

The food will benefit Our Daily Bread in Bradenton.

Between 9 and 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the church at 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive, volunteers will accept such non-perishable foods as cereals, jelly, canned vegetable, canned pasta, coffee, dry pasta and snacks. Among the toiletries and other supplies requested for donation: shampoo, soap, diapers, toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper, toothbrushes and toys.

If possible, the food drive organizers request donations be made in bags or boxes for easier transportation.

Call 941-383-8833 for information.

Additional food donation sites off the island but within a 30 minute drive include:

Grace Community Church: 8000 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday Oct. 9

South Shore Church: 1899 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota; noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

First Baptist Church: 1661 Main St., Sarasota; 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee: 580 McIntosh Road, Sarasota; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Elsewhere on the island, All Angels Episcopal Church has opened an air-conditioned comfort station for those who might still be without power. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, the church at 563 Bay Isles Road is open to residents who need to charge their phones and devices, use wi-fi for their business or to get in touch with family, and to enjoy respite from the heat.

The latest Florida Power and Light estimates of when full power restoration to the island will take place is Sunday, Oct. 9.