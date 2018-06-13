Fishing and fundraising

The Longboat Key Firefighters Association hooked some tough competition over the weekend.

Members of the association participated in the 11th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament, which benefits the Children’s Burn Camp. Children’s Burn Camp holds the mission of enhancing the lives of young burn survivors.

The association donated $100 and an association T-shirt to the cause, though they did not place.

LONGBOAT

June 3-June 9

2018 2017

Nests 126 131

False Crawls 70 89

Total as of June 9

2018 2017

Nests 315 293

False Crawls 218 309

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory