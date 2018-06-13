Fishing and fundraising

Members of The Longboat Key Firefighters Association participated in the 11th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament over the weekend.
Members of the association participated in the 11th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament, which benefits the Children’s Burn Camp. Children’s Burn Camp holds the mission of enhancing the lives of young burn survivors.
The association donated $100 and an association T-shirt to the cause, though they did not place.
LONGBOAT
June 3-June 9
2018 2017
Nests 126 131
False Crawls 70 89
Total as of June 9
2018 2017
Nests 315 293
False Crawls 218 309
Source: Mote Marine Laboratory