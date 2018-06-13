 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 13, 2018 1 hour ago

Fishing and fundraising

Members of The Longboat Key Firefighters Association participated in the 11th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament over the weekend.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Firefighters Association hooked some tough competition over the weekend.

Members of the association participated in the 11th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament, which benefits the Children’s Burn Camp. Children’s Burn Camp holds the mission of enhancing the lives of young burn survivors.

The association donated $100 and an association T-shirt to the cause, though they did not place.

 

LONGBOAT

June 3-June 9

                        2018       2017

Nests                 126       131

False Crawls      70        89

Total as of June 9

                        2018        2017

Nests                 315         293

False Crawls     218         309

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

