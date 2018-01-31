Fish vending machine removed from mall at PETA's request

Something was fishy at the Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, according to PETA.

At the organization’s request, the mall removed it’s “Feed the Fish — Make a Wish” vending machine tank, which allowed visitors to pay to dispense food into the tank.

According to a release, PETA pointed out to the mall that there was no way to ensure the fish weren’t over- or under-fed, and that the exhibit supported the commercial pet trade.

“PETA is thanking Westfield for an on-trend decision that will spare fish needless suffering,” said the organization’s Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a release. She also said the fish can become depressed from lack of space, stimulation and adequate enrichment, just like people, and more than 620 malls nationwide prohibit or restrict animal exhibits.

To say thanks, PETA sent Westfield Corp. a box of fish-shaped vegan chocolates.