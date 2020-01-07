Fire department delivers training to stop bleeding

Residents have four chances to attend the department's one-hour "Stop the Bleed" program.
The Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department is hosting a Stop the Bleed training program through the rest of the winter and early spring. The program consists of a one-hour course that will be held four times: Jan. 9, Feb. 10, March 25 and April 14. Each class begins at 10 a.m. at the north fire station, located at 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive.
The session will teach people how to pack a wound and use compression or tourniquets to control bleeding. It will consist of a lecture, PowerPoint presentation and hands-on training.
“This training is good for somebody that just cuts themselves while they're in the kitchen,” department liaison and public information officer Tina Adams said. “They trip and fall and land on something and now they've got an injury to something and they need to control that bleeding.”
The department has conducted this course for about 20 attendees at Christ Church of Longboat Key as well as its own staff members and those of other town departments, but this is the first time it will be available to the public.
If you are interested, RSVP by calling 941-316-1944 or send an email to [email protected]. Space is limited to 12 per class.