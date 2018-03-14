Finish tower takes on new life after World Rowing Championships

As her 2-year-old son, Emmett, climbed on top of a foam balance beam, Lakewood Ranch’s Jayme Heule grabbed his hands for support.

Emmett was taking part in The Brats Club SRQ, which meets on the fourth-floor of the finish tower at Nathan Benderson Park.

“We love it,” Jayme Huele said. “There’s definitely enough space. It’s good for the kids. It’s all glass and there’s lots for them to see. Emmett loves to see the cars and the boats and all the trucks go by.”

Sarasota County expedited construction of the finish tower at Nathan Benderson Park for use during the 2017 World Rowing Championships, held Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, but the structure now is pointed toward the long-term community focus for which it was built.

Stephen Rodriquez, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, the nonprofit tasked with managing Nathan Benderson Park, said the facility already is scheduled to host about 60 events this fiscal year, which runs through October.

Originally, SANCA planned to move its offices to the tower from a portable building on the park’s regatta island, but it has decided to stay put.

“We’re keeping the fourth floor for event space,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t want administration to be in the way of events. When the boathouse is designed and constructed, we’ll use that for our office space.”

Events at the tower have been steady. The Brats Club SRQ began holding classes three times a week on the fourth floor in the fall, and the park’s resident dragon boat racing teams, Survivors In Sync and BlewBYU, practice on rowing machines on the third floor. On March 5, the park launched its rowing fitness class in the tower.

“It’s steady,” Rodriguez said of business. “We’re learning a lot about how the tower functions.”

To date, the tower has hosted business meetings and workshops, parties, exercise classes and play groups.

WHAT’S AVAILABLE The finish tower’s second, fifth and sixth floors are available for half-day (four hours) or full-day (eight hours) rentals for private parties, conferences, banquets, meetings, retreats and more. —The second floor features a 2,100-square-foot indoor meeting space and an outdoor terrace. —The fifth floor features a 2,100-square-foot space with an outdoor balcony. Its rental includes access to the sixth floor, a 2,600-square-foot open-air deck. For information, visit nathanbendersonpark.org or call 358-7275.

Sarasota’s Sawsan Alokka, who rented the tower to host Thanksgiving dinner for her family and friends and again for a New Year’s Eve party, said her guests raved about the venue. She liked she could supply her own food and drink, and said SANCA’s staff helped address any of her needs.

“The area is very nice,” she said. “It’s very convenient. We go shopping after Thanksgiving.”

When there are events or regattas at the park, the tower is used for officials, media and hosting VIPs. When no sporting events are scheduled at the park, SANCA will try to accommodate community needs, with some of those generating revenue.

The Brats Club SRQ co-founder Dave Wiener said the finish tower has proven perfect to rent for his business.

“It’s easy access. It’s easy for people to know where we are because of the location,” he said. “You say the finish tower and they know where it is.”

Rodriguez said he expects the finish tower to be in demand. He expects events at the tower to cover its operational expenses of about $90,000 within two years.

“We’re not even close to capacity yet,” Rodriguez said. “We’re still seeking out events and getting the word out. We’d like to see more catered events. We’d love to see a wedding out there. We just have to paint the right vision.”