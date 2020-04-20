FHSAA officially cancels spring sports season

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis' mandate of distance learning for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced Monday it has canceled the spring sports season.

The FHSAA also announced that spring athletes affected by the cancellation will not receive an extra year of eligibility. This goes against the FHSAA's previous update, which stated it was working on an eligibility plan, to be announced if the season was canceled. The FHSAA said the decision came after a through review of Florida statutes and the FHSAA bylaws. The FHSAA clarified the bylaws in question in a separate release.

"To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates," the FHSAA said in its cancellation release.

"Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals."