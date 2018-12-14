FHSAA football classification changes affect Sarasota schools

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced on Friday the classifications for the 2019 and 2020 football season, and they bring changes for area schools.

The FHSAA said that the classifications are based solely on enrollment, as requested by member schools, and the districts within them are determined by geography.

While no Sarasota schools have changed classes themselves, other schools around them have, meaning new district match-ups.

Riverview High is now in Class 8A's District 8, alongside the Hillsborough County school of the same name, Haines City High, Newsome High in Lithia and Lennard High in Ruskin.

Sarasota High is in Class 7A's District 10, with Venice High, Manatee High and Lakewood Ranch High.

Booker High is in Class 5A's District 12, with Dunedin High, Bayshore High in Bradenton, Robinson High in Tampa, Chamberlain High in Tampa and Tampa Jesuit High.

Cardinal Mooney High is in Class 3A. Per the new classification rules, there are no longer districts in classes 1-3, so Mooney will have more scheduling freedom than other area schools.