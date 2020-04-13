Even the Easter bunny wears a mask

Just like Easters past, residents of Seaplace were visited by the Easter bunny.

Typically, the bunny oversees the annual Easter egg hunt for the little ones around the condo association, but it was canceled this year. Instead, the bunny visited residents door-to-door — staying six feet away, of course.

"He made all of Seaplace smile and brought joy to everyone," social chair Mary Del Pup said.

Dressed in his best Easter vest, the bunny even wore a face mask, as the CDC recommends Americans do when out in public.