Eugene Oberdorfer II

Eugene Oberdorfer II, “Gene”, age 86, passed away March 31, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Saralyn (Bonowitz) Oberdorfer, and children, Mike Oberdorfer (Suwanee, GA), Julie (Oberdorfer) Leibel (Steven) (Dahlonega, GA), Robin (Oberdorfer) Kottman (Stacy) (Dahlonega, GA), and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Don Oberdorfer, Jr. (Washington, DC).

Gene was born in Atlanta in 1932 to Donald Sr. and Dorothy (Bayersdorfer) Oberdorfer. After attending Druid Hills High School, he graduated from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill with a degree in Business. Gene was a life-long Carolina supporter, Alumnae Board member and avid Tarheel basketball fan.

In 1953, he married Saralyn, his college sweetheart, and joined Oberdorfer Insurance Associates (OIA), a family-owned independent agency founded in 1921. Gene enjoyed a successful career at OIA, earning his CPCU (Certified Property & Casualty Underwriter) and ARM (Associate in Risk Management) and serving as a leader in national and local insurance agent associations.

In the 1970’s, Gene became OIA President and led the firm to rapid growth through innovation, providing commercial insurance for many prominent businesses and public entities including the City of Atlanta, Home Depot and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

After selling the agency, Gene & Saralyn resided during the winter months in Longboat Key, Florida, where they were active supporters of the FSU Asolo Theatre and Conservatory for Actor Training. An avid tennis player, Gene was a member and regularly played at the Longboat Key Club tennis center, enjoying the camaraderie of many friends who shared his love of tennis.

Aside from his business acumen and community leadership, Gene was known for his gregarious, ‘never met a stranger’ personality and his generosity and devotion to family and friends.

Gene lived with dementia & Parkinson’s during the last six years but continued to enjoy fresh air and music.

SERVICE:

A memorial service celebrating Gene’s life will be on Sunday, April 14th at 2 p.m. at the H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel at 173 Allen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Visitation with the family will be at 1 pm, with a reception following the service.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene’s memory can be made to Annandale Village, a wonderful community for developmentally disabled adults located in Suwanee, GA (www.annandale.org).