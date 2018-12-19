en Provence condominium sells for $3,275,000

A condominium in en Provence tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Charlotte Suhler, of Darien, Conn., sold their Unit 6 condominium at 2161 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Fred and Katherine Cohen, of Longboat Key, for $3,275,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.9 million in 2011.

The Beach Residences

Steven White, trustee, and Karen White, sold the Unit 507 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Paul and Pamela Sullivan, of St. Petersburg, for $2,275,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,575,000 in 2013.

Bird Key

Michael Shelton sold the home at 426 Partridge Circle to Jeffrey and Gayle Skau, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., for $1,125,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,770 square feet of living area.

James and Sylvia Taylor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 647 Owl Way to Dockside Homes LLC for $775,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,060 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1995.

Grand Bay

C and J Hensal LLC sold the Unit 384 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to James Gray and Julie Micheletti, trustees, of Cleveland, for $850,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area.

Windward Bay

Stanley and Marilyn Hochman sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Blackwater Holdings LLC for $315,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $106,500 in 1983.

Lido Dorset

Virginia Jett, trustee, of Spicewood, Texas, sold the Unit 116 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to 116 Dorset LLC for $245,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,800 in 2016.