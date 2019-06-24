Emergency officials exploring less costly, more efficient 911 response system

Along with Sarasota County's growing population has come an increase in the number of calls for service from the county’s Emergency Services department. Between 2004 and 2018 alone, fire-rescue teams have seen an approximate 20,000 call increase from 47,000 annual calls to 64,100.

A Cost-Neutral Endeavor To pursue the pilot program, the Emergency Services Department pressed into service a vehicle that was already held in reserve. Existing personnel were pulled for the rapid response crew, wherein officials took a rescue team out of service and put the rapid response truck in its place. In total, Sanders described the pilot as “cost-neutral,” meaning the department needed virtually no extra funding to push forward with testing. He also confirmed no taxpayer dollars are being used to pay for the test phases.

But even as fire-rescue has experienced an increasingly difficult time maintaining efficient response times — about four to six minutes on average — Emergency Services Director Rich Collins said the number of patients sick or injured enough to warrant a run to the hospital has remained relatively flat.

Specifically, while hospital transports have risen in number along with the overall number of calls, the percentage of transports in relation to call volume has remained flat or decreased slightly depending on the year. Normal transport percentage is 65% to 70% of calls, according to Sarasota County spokeswoman Brianne Grant.

So, fire-rescue commanders decided to try something new in an effort to better match responses to patient needs. In a 90-day trial based at downtown's Station 1, and a follow-up trial launched in June in Venice, the department has deployed a Rapid Response EMS truck, staffed by a pair of experienced medics. The idea is to carve through traffic quicker, arrive at a scene faster, assess a patient's condition and, if necessary, begin treatment before summoning the nearest ambulance.

On a daily basis, SCFD has 29 ambulances running countywide. When the rapid response vehicle is on call for the day, that number is cut to 28.

“The premise of a Rapid Response vehicle is that the 911 system — fire and EMS — get used for all kinds of things that aren’t necessarily always a necessity for a transport to the hospital,” Emergency Medical Services Chief Carson Sanders said.

Typically, he says, all 911 emergency calls will receive the same response involving a rescue or ambulance, if not an additional fire truck. But the Rapid Response vehicle being deployed will hopefully offer more suitable alternatives to patients in less critical need, thus cutting the county’s emergency services costs and helping residents receive appropriate care in a more timely manner.

The paramedics on board are highly experienced officer paramedics or field-training officers, meant to elevate the level of on-site care.

John Vetri and Lieutenant Sean Kingsley. Photo courtesy of the Sarasota County Emergency Services Department

The rapid response pilot program also uses a county-owned truck as opposed to a “transport vehicle,” such as an ambulance, which can more easily navigate neighborhoods and intersections. Once the rapid response team has arrived, their job is to identify a patient’s needs. Should they need to go to the hospital, the team will call an ambulance.

If critical treatment is not necessary, they will instead explore what else may aid the patient.

Patients can save money, too. Per county ordinance, a patient is charged approximately $600 plus mileage when they are transported to the hospital. If the rapid response crew instead treats a patient on-site or deems an emergency transport unnecessary, that patient will not be charged.

“We’re looking to lead the way in emergency medical services for Sarasota County and the residents. They deserve that,” Sarasota Fire Chief Michael Regnier said. “So, we’re looking to find ways to better serve the community and get the resource to the right place at the right time.”

The rapid response pilot is still in the testing phase, however, as officials have yet to see how necessary or helpful the system is in different areas of the county.

The first testing phase was completed in downtown Sarasota in May. During that 90-day period, SCFD responded to 711 calls by rapid response. Only 54% were transported by rescue to a hospital and the rest were treated or advised by the responding unit.

According to both Regnier and Sanders, phase one reduced response times by about 34 seconds, through both the vehicle''s ability to navigate city streets.

But the pilot program didn’t just cut response times — it proved Sanders' point about 911 calls. Averaging about 15 to 18 calls a day, it also cut the number of times ambulances and fire engines were sent out on calls.

“Engine 1 was averaging somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 calls a day before we put the truck in,” Sanders said. “They averaged about three calls a shift after we put (Rapid Response) into service.”

Around the Country DeKalb County near Atlanta added 11 rapid response trucks in 2017 and saw calls for full-response apparatus fall by 14% and response time cut by 26%. Similar trials have been put into use in other cities around the country.

As of June 12, the rapid response team moved south to Station 21 in Venice for another 90 days. The team will complete phase two data collection and compare results to the downtown test.

Afterward, Sanders and Regnier will consider whether they would like to pursue a third phase, though they are not yet sure what a third phase would entail.

But if the pilot proves a continued success, Regnier says, they will approach the Board of County Commissioners next year to request funding for a more permanent model in the 2021 fiscal year.

“What is the best service for Sarasota County? That’s what we’re about,” Regnier said. “If we determine that this is a better way of using our resources, we will certainly share that with the board and get their approval to move forward with some kind of permanent project. But we don’t have that data right now.”