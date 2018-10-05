Elaine Kopatz Rose

1933–2018

Elaine Kopatz Rose (1933-2018) of Newport Beach, California, formerly of Northville, Michigan, Longboat Key, Florida and Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on September 21, 2018. She was born and raised in Sullivan County, New York, was a graduate of Cornell University and retired from IBM in Poughkeepsie.

Survivors are a daughter, Julie K. Kurcz (Joseph), a son, Eric W. Kopatz, a grandson, James J. Kurcz, a sister, Irene Wagner and several nieces. She was pre-deceased by William M. Kopatz and William J. Rose.

Private services and inurnment at a later date in New York. Donations appreciated and may be made to: Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Rd. #150, Bingham Farms, Mi 48025.

Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro.