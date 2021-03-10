Egg-cellent display in Lakewood Ranch

Ingrid Wach. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Egg-cellent display

For the past 34 years, River Walk Meadows' Ingrid Wach has hand painted egg shells for Easter that she gives to friends.

One of the eggs she did for this year was painted blue with purple and white dots and she added it to her collection of eggs hanging from the chandelier above her kitchen table and the wooden tree her husband, Jerry, built as a display.

"It's hard to believe it's been 34 years," Ingrid Wach said.

"We eat a lot of scrambled eggs," Jerry Wach said with a laugh.

Less pressure to exercise

Watercrest resident Bruce Baldwin used to love roller

Bruce Baldwin. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

blading. Then he had knee replacement surgery, and he needed to find a way to exercise without putting too much stress on his knee.

Now the 71-year-old uses a StreetStrider, which he described as an elliptical bike on wheels, to move around Lakewood Ranch.

"It's way more fun than using a regular elliptical," Baldwin said. "There's a learning curve to it. But once you're used to it, it's easy."