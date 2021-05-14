Eastern Manatee County women find network of support

Country Club's Lori Abramson and Myakka City's Melissa Sinkler (above) enjoyed conversation — and, of course, the food — at the Local Chapters of Business Women networking luncheon at Speaks Clam Bar May 13.

Sinkler said women's networking organizations are important because they provide an avenue for businesswomen to not just connect but to support one another. She said women bring a different perspective to the business world.

"My husband might see something in gray and white, and I add the vivid color," said Sinkler, who works with her husband at Detweiler's Propane Gas Service.

Ella Hildoer. Courtesy photo.

Nonprofit makes buds at ODA

Ella Hildoer, a student at the Out-of-Door Academy, dazzled the crowd with her jazz solo May 15 at the Lakewood Ranch school.

Hildoer was one of the 21 acts (38 students total) that featured singers, musicians or dancers during the school's annual talent show, Thunderpalooza.

The school raised more than $700 for Manasota BUDS, a nonprofit dedicated to educating people about Down syndrome while also providing a network for families and promoting the understanding and acceptance of Down syndrome.