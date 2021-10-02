 Skip to main content
East County Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 33 min ago

East County football roundup: 10.01.21

East County football roundup: 10.01.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Braden River High (4-0) stayed undefeated by beating Brandon High (0-6) 44-0 on the road. 

Lakewood Ranch High (2-4) lost 61-7 at home to Venice High (4-0). The Mustangs' touchdown was scored by junior Landon Pozzie, who returned a pick six off Venice quarterback Ryan Browne 85 yards. 

The Out-of-Door Academy (0-3) was idle on Friday. 

