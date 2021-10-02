East County football roundup: 10.01.21

Braden River High (4-0) stayed undefeated by beating Brandon High (0-6) 44-0 on the road.

Lakewood Ranch High (2-4) lost 61-7 at home to Venice High (4-0). The Mustangs' touchdown was scored by junior Landon Pozzie, who returned a pick six off Venice quarterback Ryan Browne 85 yards.

The Out-of-Door Academy (0-3) was idle on Friday.