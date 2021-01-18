East County Athlete of the Week: Jamie Springstead

Jamie Springstead is a junior guard on the Saint Stephen’s Episcopal girls basketball team. Springstead is the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,129 points).

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA when I was 5. I played soccer at the time, too. I stuck with both for a long time but I stopped soccer last year to focus on basketball.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the competitiveness of basketball. There are a lot of one-on-one opportunities. It can be aggressive. At the same time, you get close to your teammates. It has everything.

What is your best skill?

I am able to get to the basket and score. That’s always been there for me. Also, even though I’m on the shorter side (5-foot-7), I can box people out and get rebounds.

What is your biggest challenge?

I’m always working on my defense and my speed. Those are things that come with practice. I am always practicing, whether it is with my team or by myself in the gym.

What is your favorite memory?

Going to the (Class 3A) state Final Four last year. Walking in and seeing the stadium was crazy. Just being with my team for that moment was special.

What are your goals for this season?

We want to win our district and then get farther than we did last season. We want to go back to the Final Four and get a win this time.

What is your favorite food?

I like chicken tacos. I just get chicken, cheese and lettuce.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like “The Vampire Diaries” on Netflix. I like the “Teen Wolf” series, too. Any of that sci-fi stuff is good to me.

Which superpower would you want?

I would want telekinesis. I’d just use it to move everyday stuff around. Or maybe I would actually become a superhero and help people.

What is the best advice you have received?

My coach at Saint Stephen’s, Coach G (David Gaulman), he teaches us about life as much as he does basketball. He says life is hard, so enjoy basketball and enjoy the family you make here.

Finish this sentence: “Jamie Springstead is …”

… Caring. Everyone is going through something. I do what I can to always be a good person.