East County Athlete of the Week: Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee is a junior on the Lakewood Ranch High softball team. The third baseman/middle infielder had the game-winning RBI May 6 in the Mustangs' 1-0 Class 7A District championship win over Venice High at home. Lee is hitting .400 with 11 RBIs this season. The Mustangs (25-2) will host West Orange High (17-8) in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. May 12.

When did you start playing softball?

I started playing softball when I was 7. Before that, I played T-ball and baseball, but when I moved to softball I started taking it seriously. I remember there was a flyer for it at school and I told my family I wanted to try it. I have loved the game ever since.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the competitiveness of it. I am a competitive person so anything that lets me compete, I love. Playing with a team is also fun.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my hand-eye coordination, making contact with the ball and putting it in play and then making stuff happen.

What have you been working to improve?

It has mostly been my reaction time on defense and working on (fielding on) my glove side, especially at third base. Coach T.J. (Goelz) has been working with me a lot on that and it has improved this year.

What is your favorite memory?

It has to be winning the state championship last year. The whole experience was awesome, traveling as a team and going out to eat each day before and after the games and then winning it all.

What was it like getting the lone RBI against Venice?

I like hitting in big spots. Having my teammates behind me wanting me to do it is something that fuels me. I envision something good happening so when it does happen it's like, 'Oh yeah, I knew I could do that.' It gives me confidence. That's what I did against Venice. It was cool.

What is the team's mindset heading into the regional round?

Well, it's funny. Last year we also had a close game in our district championship (2-0 over Newsome High) and then we broke it open the rest of the way. I think we played a little tight (against Venice) but I also think we are going to get our bats hot again and keep this thing going just like last year.

What is your favorite food?

Shrimp. I love all seafood but shrimp is my favorite.

What is your favorite movie?

I love the most recent Spider-Man movie ("Far from Home"). I love all the Spider-Man movies but especially the Tom Holland ones.

What are your hobbies?

I like going to the beach. It's relaxing for me and a way to get away from school and softball and other things for a bit.

What is your favorite school subject?

I like math. I like that there is one answer. You just find that answer instead of having to analyze things.

Which super power would you pick?

I would want to be able to fly. You could get everywhere so much easier.

What is the best advice you have received?

Do not take anything for granted. With softball, after COVID, you never know when a game might be your last game. That applies to everything, generally. You never know what is going to happen next.

Finish this sentence: "Amanda Lee is …"

Competitive. I want to be the best in everything I do.