East Bradenton accident leaves Bradenton woman in critical condition

An accident on Lorraine Road sent a Bradenton woman to Blake Medical Center Sept. 24.

A 46-year-old Bradenton man was driving a Polaris Slingshot north on Lorraine south of 59th Avenue East and attempted to make a U-turn traveling over the left turn only lane and painted median, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

While making the U-turn, the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car onto the northbound travel lanes.

The passenger, a 48-year-old Bradenton woman, was transported to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.