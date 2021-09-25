East Bradenton accident leaves Bradenton woman in critical condition

Bradenton woman was ejected from car while driver was making a U-turn.
An accident on Lorraine Road sent a Bradenton woman to Blake Medical Center Sept. 24.
A 46-year-old Bradenton man was driving a Polaris Slingshot north on Lorraine south of 59th Avenue East and attempted to make a U-turn traveling over the left turn only lane and painted median, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
While making the U-turn, the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car onto the northbound travel lanes.
The passenger, a 48-year-old Bradenton woman, was transported to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.