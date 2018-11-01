Early voting turnout in Sarasota climbs to nearly 35%

Voters who don’t identify with either of the major political parties are casting early ballots at a lower rate than Republicans or Democrats in Sarasota County, according to data from the Supervisor of Elections office.

In total, 110,644 early ballots – either in-person or mail-in – had been cast by the end of business on Wednesday. Of those, Republicans (who make up 42.5% of Sarasota County’s registered voters) cast 49,685 ballots (44.9% of the total) and Democrats (30.7% of Sarasota’s registered voters) cast 39,889 ballots (36%).

Voters either affiliated with no party or other parties (who make up 26.7% of Sarasota’s total) have cast 21,060 ballots (19%).

In total, early-voting turnout reached 34.75% by late Wednesday. Early voting closes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Election Day is Nov. 6.